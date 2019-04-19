‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Braless In Eye-Popping Bodysuit

Anastasiya Kvitko is known for her mouthwatering, jaw-dropping risque outfits and the “Russian Kim Kardashian” just posted another noteworthy look on her Instagram page. The social media stunner threw on a skin-tight number as she posed in the Malibu sunshine and her followers are going wild over this one.

Anybody who follows Kvitko on Instagram knows that she loves the brand Pretty Little Thing. In her new post shared on Friday afternoon, Anastasiya went braless as she squeezed her extreme hourglass figure into a bodysuit of sorts that hugged every one of her notorious curves.

Kvitko didn’t point her followers to this exact piece on the Pretty Little Thing site, but it appears that they have a number of rompers or playsuits that have a similar structure. The color of the curve-hugging romper provided a beautiful contract to the red flowers and white railings Anastasiya was standing near and the model threw her head back slightly as her brunette hair hung stright down her back.

In her Instagram Stories, Kvitko shared additional glimpses of this sexy piece, flaunting numerous angles to give her fans all of the best possible views. She was practically spilling out of the top of the outfit, her cleavage challenging the top to stay in place, and Anastasiya shared one short video showing her pulling one strap off of her shoulder as she twisted her torso back and forth.

Other shots shared via her Insta Stories showed Kvitko donning a skimpy animal-print bathing suit as she flaunted her curves at the edge of a pool. The various poses that Anastasiya shared while wearing the sultry bathing suit and form-fitting romper gave the Russian model’s followers exactly what they love most about her account – confident, revealing glimpses of her buzzworthy figure.

Kvitko is closing in on 10 million Instagram followers and it looks like they were ready to show plenty of love for this eye-popping romper look. Within just 30 minutes of being up on Instagram, Anastaysia’s post had racked up more than 20,000 likes. As The Inquisitr shared earlier in the week, Anastasiya donned a Fashion Nova neon-yellow bikini for another shot that also had her followers going wild.

Whether it’s a bikini, a figure-hugging outfit, or something slightly more traditional, Anastasiya Kvitko knows how to work her angles and she oozes confidence as she flaunts her extreme hourglass figure. She may play coy about exactly how she’s achieved her curves, but she’s not particularly coy about showing off the jaw-dropping physique she’s built and her fans wouldn’t want it any other way.