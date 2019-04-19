Robert Kraft Tape Has Reportedly Leaked

The tape of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida, already the subject of a contentious court battle over its release, has reportedly been leaked to the press.

According to The Daily Mail, the gossip website The Blast has obtained the Kraft tape. The spa’s manager, Lei Wang, appeared at an emergency court hearing Friday and demanded that any footage recorded by police in the investigation be barred from release. Kraft has also filed an emergency motion to block the public release of the tape.

The Blast had reported Thursday that the tape had been “shopped around,” and that the site had been contacted by someone claiming that “a party who claimed to have obtained portions of the actual video taken of Kraft.”

The Blast described the footage in detail, and reported that they believed the video to be genuine.

“Representatives of our news operation viewed the footage, and upon watching, can verify the tape appears to show Kraft in the massage parlor with another person, presumably the massage therapist,” the site said. As of Friday afternoon, The Blast nor anyone else had posted the actual tape.

Wang believes that the footage could only have come from the Jupiter Police Department or State’s Attorney’s office.

Kraft’s lawyers, per Deadspin, have argued in court that Florida’s “sunshine” law, which puts few barriers in place for the release of public records, would violate his Fourth Amendment rights, in the event of the tape’s release.

Whether it's publicly released or privately sold, it seems like the Robert Kraft video eventually will see the light of day https://t.co/K579cNIKXU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 19, 2019

The Patriots’ owner’s involvement in the sting, which was across several massage parlors in Florida’s Treasure Coast area, was exposed in March, and Kraft was charged with two counts of solicitation, per CNN. Kraft, while continuing to insist through representations that he did not do anything illegal, issued an apology March 24, stating that “I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

Police, at the beginning of the scandal, stated on multiple occasions that the massage parlors were part of an international sex trafficking operation. However, prosecutors said this week that there was no evidence that any actual trafficking took place in the case, per Rolling Stone. Kraft’s attorneys have argued that because there was no trafficking, that puts the legitimacy of the original warrants in the case in question.