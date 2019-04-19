Cardi B Headed For A Trial Case In Bartender Assault Case, Rejects Plea Deal

Cardi B’s case involving two bartending sisters is set to go to trial as the rapper refuses to make any plea deals regarding the case on Friday.

Cardi, 26, was arrested in October for allegedly ordering to have two women assaulted at a strip club in Queens, New York. According to E! News, the “I Like It” rapper reportedly thought that her husband Offset, 27, was involved with one of the women involved in the attack. The attack reportedly took place during Offset’s group Migos’ performance at the venue. The Hustlers star was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree. For both counts, Cardi would be facing misdemeanors. The rapper reportedly denied any involvement in the fight before opting to turn herself into police custody. People previously shared that the rapper’s attorney Jeff Kern is confident in his client’s decision to deny a plea deal.

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” Kern told press outside the police station. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

By denying a plea deal, Cardi reportedly will lose the ability to have a conditional discharge. The rapper is set to appear again in court on May 31 and is ordered to avoid any contact with the two sisters involved. She was also previously ordered to not make any posts about the case on social media, which she didn’t follow through when she posted a photo of herself on Friday. In a Cristian Siriano suit, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper informed her 43 million followers before the case.

Cardi’s court battles have reportedly not had any effect on her career as of yet. The Grammy winner is currently getting ready to shoot Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and more in the female-led ensemble. The rapper also released a music video this week with Offset for his song, “Clout.” According to Rolling Stone, the video for Offset’s single off of his album, Father of 4 is the couple’s first collaboration since adding verses to Lil Yachty’s “Who Want The Smoke” in July 2018. The steamy video is primarily in yellow and black and shows the couple grinding inside a mountain of lemons in one scene. The couple has been promoting the video this week on their respective Instagram pages.

“CLOUT MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW! TELL ME WHAT YA THINK!” Cardi captioned under an Instagram video previewing the song.

Cardi also recently appeared at Coachella in early April. The rapper performed “Taki Taki” alongside Ozuna and Selena Gomez during the festival’s first weekend.