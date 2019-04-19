Florida Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Ilhan Omar, Other Politicians

A man from South Florida has been arrested for directing death threats at several Democratic elected officials, including Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and multiple 2020 presidential candidates.

According to the Miami New Times, 49-year-old John Kless has been arrested for calling three Democratic officials- Tlaib, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and California Rep. Eric Swalwell, and leaving voicemails in which he threatended them with murder. Kless also referenced Omar in each of the phone calls.

Kless was charged with making threatening communications. Law enforcement officials also discovered what they believe to be threatening phone calls directed towards House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In the calls, per the newspaper, Kless called Omar a “towel-head” and referred to specific acts of violence he wished to commit against her and the others. His threat to Swalwell specifically involved the congressman’s support for gun control, as he stated that “the day you come after our guns, motherf——, is the day you’ll be dead.”

Kless also referred on multiple occasions to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent comments about the 9/11 attacks, at one point stating that the car attack in Charlottesville, Va., only killed one person.

In calling Sen. Booker, Kless referred to the senator by the n-word on multiple occasions. Kless also defended President Trump and asked the elected officials to lay off of him.

Booker and Swalwell are both running for president in 2020.

In March, another man from Florida, Cesar Sayoc, pled guilty to a plot in which he sent mail bombs to several top Democratic politicians, one of whom was Booker. Sayoc, before he was arrested last October, had also sent bombs to former President Barack Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and donors George Soros and Tom Steyer, per The Inquisitr.

BREAKING: A South Florida resident was arrested today after allegedly leaving voicemails threatening to kill Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Corey Booker, and Eric Swalwell https://t.co/kL6EP8p1Zk — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) April 19, 2019

Omar has said on multiple occasions in recent weeks, per CNN, that she has been getting a great deal of death threats, especially after President Trump tweeted a video of her 9/11 comments, in which the congresswoman said in a speech that “some people did something and that all of us [Muslims] were starting to lose access to civil liberties.”

“Since the President’s tweet Friday evening, I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life — many directly referencing or replying to the President’s video. I thank the Capitol Police, the FBI, the House Sergeant at Arms, and the Speaker of the House for their attention to these threats,” the first-term Minnesota Congresswoman said in a statement this week.