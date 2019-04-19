Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Sun-Drenched Instagram Update

Kendall Jenner knows how to flaunt it.

On April 19, the supermodel updated her Instagram with two pictures.

Sun-drenched, outdoor, and apparently braless, the snaps show Kendall rocking denim overalls. Kendall’s outfit comes single-strapped, somewhat deconstructed, and accessorized by a wide-brimmed hat. A semi-sheer white tank top is accentuating Jenner’s slender frame – the second photo shows the model full-length.

No location is mentioned. While the first picture’s white wall background offers few clues, the second offers a little more. An open setting of low benches, glass-panel windows, and blossom trees frame the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star perfectly, although the camera’s frame seems stuck on a slight blur. Kendall appears to be jumping in the air here. While she is mostly in focus, the now handheld hat is lacking the clarity seen in the first snap. Regardless, Kendall seems happy. Her much-loved smile is visible. It contrasts a more sultry expression seen in the post’s introductory photo.

As the image’s caption suggests, the update is a promotional post for Calvin Klein. Kendall has been fronting the fashion label’s denim and underwear lines with the “My Calvins” phrase for quite some time. A topless Instagram snap showing Kendall in nothing but the brand’s briefs went viral last year. While it lacked the “#ad,” today’s post comes with one.

Kendall is 23 years old. In 2018, Forbes named her the world’s highest-paid supermodel. Lucrative contracts and a solid presence at Fashion Week earned Kendall $22.5 million in one year alone.

Today’s post also comes with a reference to Coachella 2019 – Kendall’s high-profile Coachella appearance was documented via her own Instagram alongside global media. The free-spirited music festival saw Kendall take to Instagram for Coachella’s Revolve party. Much like today’s post, the Revolve update came with the platform’s promotional “#ad” requirement.

Beady-eyed fans may have noticed that Kendall’s recent Instagram updates have been fairly heavy on the promotional front. Of the last nine updates, six have been promo. They include two Calvin Klein posts, one for Formawell Beauty, plus the model promoting Tiffany & Co., Revolve, and Proactiv.

Kendall has 108 million Instagram followers. The figure places her at a rough midpoint when it comes to Instagram followings for the Kardashian-Jenners. At the lower end is Kourtney Kardashian with 76.4 million followers. At the upper end are Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner with 135 and 132 million followers, respectively.

Today’s Calvin Klein post racked up over 470,000 likes within an hour of being posted. The snap was liked by Hailey Bieber – Justin Bieber’s wife frequently likes Instagram updates from the family.

For a Friday update that doubles up as an Easter post, the relaxed, sunny update seems spot-on.