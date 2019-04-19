Instagram Stunner Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Flaunts Curvy Derriere In Revealing Bikini

Rachel Bush loves to flaunt her curvy figure in posts shared via her Instagram page and the 21-year-old went all-out in her latest shot. Bush, who is married to NFL star Jordan Poyer, got her followers buzzing with a beach shot she revealed on Friday that left little to the imagination.

Bush posted a shot on Instagram showing her wearing a tiny bikini as she relaxed on a lounge chair on the beach. The photo shows her just from the back, her voluptuous booty impossible to miss.

Rachel has also shared a lot of quick shots to her Instagram Stories over the past day or so, showing off her family’s new puppy, a sexy shot from a photo shoot she recently did, and quite a few adorable glimpses at her little girl.

In some of the shots, Bush noted she was wearing a sexy Meshki bikini and some of the sultry clips showed her wearing a different skimpy bikini as she worked out near her pool. The buxom brunette is closing in on a million followers on Instagram and every revealing photo she shares generates a lot of immediate engagement.

This new post topped 20,000 likes in just the first hour it was on Instagram and more than 200 fans commented about how hot Bush looked in this skimpy bikini. Everybody seemed to agree she looked ravishingly gorgeous and she clearly had heartrates climbing with this one.

One of the photos that Bush teased via her Insta Stories is posted on the stylist’s Instagram page and Rachel’s fans won’t want to miss this one. The photo shoot had the model in a gorgeous, revealing one-piece black bathing suit glammed up to the hilt and posing with a sizable snake.

The bathing suit shows a great deal of underboob and sits high on the model’s hips to accentuate her gorgeous hourglass figure. Bush’s hair is pulled back into a high, sleek ponytail and she’s wearing a glam makeup look and a bold necklace.

The stylist posted two photos from this shoot of Rachel’s, and one of them once again shows the model flaunting her notorious booty. Bush is gazing seductively at the camera and there is no question that these are amazing shots.

Rachel Bush has been spending her days in Miami, Florida and she is embracing the best that life has to offer. She’s been working out a lot to achieve this killer body that she loves to flaunt and she oozes with confidence. The model’s fans can’t get enough of her sexy silhouette and it doesn’t look like she’s going to be holding anything back in what she shares in the days ahead.