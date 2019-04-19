Wendy Williams Confirms Single Status To Her Audience During A Taping Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

With reports of Wendy Williams filing for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter recently surfacing, the talk show host is confirming to her audience that she is indeed a single woman.

According to E! News, Williams alluded to her relationship status during her “hot topics” section on Friday. In the segment, the talk show host made comments about Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa’s new look, as the star recently shaved his beard. While discussing Momoa’s new look, Williams said the actor’s look made him more average and also confirmed that she was looking at him from a different perspective.

“I must say my break down, just observing him as a single woman, I have to tell you that the newly-shaved Jason Momoa just looks like another hot guy in the streets,” Williams told her audience.

Though Williams has hinted about her impending divorce on her show, the comment was the first time the former radio host referred to herself as a single woman. Since leaving Hunter for his alleged affair and baby, Williams seems to be moving on with just her and the couple’s son, Kevin Jr., 19. A source for E! stated that Williams has signed a lease for her a new home in New York City and will be leaving the sober house facility that she was in during her hiatus in December 2018.

Williams and Hunter married in 1997 and share one child together. Rumors of Hunter’s infidelity began to come into light in March when Hunter was accused of fathering a baby through his extramarital relationship. People reports that in addition to admitting the allegations against him are true, Hunter released a statement reflecting on his actions on Tuesday, April 16.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter said. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Page Six previously shared that Williams is also cutting ties with her soon-to-be ex professionally. The host reportedly fired Hunter as an executive producer on Wendy. Hunter was reportedly negotiating an exit package and has been a part of the show as an EP since 2008. Williams also reportedly upped her security, as Hunter has had previous abusive behavior. E! News shared that Williams is primarily focusing on her sobriety and her show and will commit to her motto of “their business is our business,” as more news surrounding her divorce begins to unfold.