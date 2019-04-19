Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Perfect Body While Stretching In Red Bikini For Spicy Instagram Snapshot

When it comes to showing off the pieces from her own beachwear collection Tropic of C on Instagram, Candice Swanepoel knows she is the best model for the job. Late Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a spicy red two-piece bikini that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old South African beauty is stretching up while donning a skimpy string triangle top with thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, while two extra straps criss-cross in her sternum, wrapping her body around her waistline to tie in the back. She teamed it with a matching side-tie bottom that sits high on the model’s frame, helping draw attention to her slender and lanky physique.

Swanepoel is standing in front of a palm tree as she stretches both of her arms up over her head. She is posing with one leg in front of the other, which further accentuates the long lines and natural curves of her body. The photo appears to have been taken at the golden hour, which intensifies the glow of Swanepoel’s sun-kissed complexion. According to the hashtag she included with her post, she posed for the shot while on a beach in Zanzibar.

Swanepoel has her blonde hair slicked back and away from her face, while wearing a thin layer of eyeliner on her upper lid, which gives her a gorgeous cat eye that stands out against the brightness of the sun.

The post, which Swanepoel shared with her 13.3 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 215,000 likes and more than 610 comments within a little over half a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret veteran took to the comments section to praise her beauty as well as the overall aesthetics of the shot, captured by Brazilian photographer Eduardo Bravin.

“I mean… MAMA bringing it,” one user wrote, paired with a black heart emoji.

“Your swimwear is so beautiful. So proud of you,” another one chimed in.

Swanepoel, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret runway since 2007 and risen to the Angels rank in 2010, has been on Forbes‘ “Highest-Paid Models” list every year since 2010, according to WWD. In addition to her very successful modeling career, she has since also ventured into the business world with Tropic of C.

“We bring a modern approach to vintage classics and a mix of European elegance with Brazilian ease,” Swanepoel said. “We focus on distinct fits — it features a high-cut leg, some corset-type tops and references to the Eighties and Nineties,” she told WWD.