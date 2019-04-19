Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Perfect Body While Stretching In Red Bikini For Spicy Instagram Snapshot

When it comes to showing off pieces from her own beachwear collection — Tropic of C — on Instagram, Candice Swanepoel knows that she is the best model for the job. Late Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a spicy red two-piece bikini that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old South African beauty is stretching while donning a skimpy string triangle top. The top boasts thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, while two extra straps criss-cross her sternum — wrapping around her body by the waistline to tie in the back. She teamed this with a matching side-tie bottom that sat high on the model’s frame, helping draw attention to her lean and slender physique.

Swanepoel stood in front of a palm tree as she stretched both of her arms up over her head. She posed with one leg in front of the other, something which further accentuated the long lines and natural curves of her body. The photo appears to have been taken during the golden hour, which intensified the glow of Swanepoel’s sun-kissed complexion. According to the hashtag she included with her post, she posed for the shot while on a beach in Zanzibar.

Swanepoel had her blonde hair slicked back, away from her face, and wore a thin layer of eyeliner on her upper lid. This gave her a gorgeous cat eye that stood out against the brightness of the sun.

The post, which Swanepoel shared with her 13.3 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 215,000 likes and more than 610 comments within less than a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, as well as to compliment the overall aesthetics of the shot. The snap was captured by Brazilian photographer Eduardo Bravin.

“I mean… MAMA bringing it,” one user wrote, paired with a black heart emoji.

“Your swimwear is so beautiful. So proud of you,” another admirer chimed in.

Swanepoel, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret runway since 2007 — and rose to the rank of Angel in 2010 — has been on Forbes‘ “Highest-Paid Models” list every year since 2010, according to WWD. In addition to her very successful modeling career, she has since also ventured into the business world via her Tropic of C line.

“We bring a modern approach to vintage classics and a mix of European elegance with Brazilian ease,” Swanepoel said. “We focus on distinct fits — it features a high-cut leg, some corset-type tops and references to the Eighties and Nineties,” she told WWD.