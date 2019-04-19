Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Confronts Someone, Franco’s Asking Questions, & Curtis Is Digging

Friday brings a wild episode for fans of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that viewers will be hearing more about the Ryan investigation, but answers may remain elusive for now.

In recent episodes, viewers saw that someone was keeping an eye on Ava. Of course, many viewers speculate that perhaps this is Ryan, who could be hovering around Port Charles and watching for an opportunity to reveal himself to her. However, the latest sneak peek suggests that this may not be the case.

The preview shared via Twitter shows that Ava will confront someone, asking how long that person has been following her. It’s almost guaranteed that this is not Ryan, as Ava doesn’t look particularly rattled or worried. She seems a bit annoyed, but not anxious.

Fans speculate that perhaps Scott is the one who will be facing this conversation with Ava. It could also just be a bodyguard of sorts, as Ava’s loved ones like Julian could certainly have quietly arranged for some protection for her. She’ll question how long this person has been following her, but that doesn’t absolutely mean that Ryan isn’t back and keeping an eye on her too.

General Hospital spoilers have teased that Ava will reach out, probably to Scott, to try to set up a fake new boyfriend in hopes of attracting Ryan’s attention. The buzz is that Scott will refuse and that as The Inquisitr has noted, soon Laura will convince Kevin to step into this role.

Franco will be asking if he’s under investigation, and SheKnows Soaps notes that Franco will be having a conversation with Jordan during Friday’s show. It’s not clear why he would voice concern over being under investigation, and viewers will be curious to see what it is Jordan wants to talk to Franco about.

Friday’s show will also feature Curtis talking to Jordan. It seems that they are also talking about Ryan, and General Hospital spoilers share that Curtis will consider a new angle for the investigation. Given what they know about Ryan’s last location and physical state, it seems likely that if he’s still alive, someone has been helping him.

Ava isn't convinced of Ryan's death, West Coast. What're the chances she can convince Jordan to keep the manhunt going?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/JIjnLq2Ftw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 12, 2019

Curtis will consider that finding the person helping Ryan could be an effective way to find answers to all of the lingering questions about whether Ryan is still alive or not. Jordan is essentially stuck, unable to officially continue the investigation because Margaux shut it down. However, she may push the line by talking about it with Curtis and encouraging him to pursue potential leads.

Friday’s show also brings action with Michael and Sasha, tensions involving Obrecht and Nina, as well as a conversation between Elizabeth and Laura. General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s a lot of great stuff on the way over the next few weeks and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the upcoming action.