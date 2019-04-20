What Upset Ariana Madix About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7? Kristen Doute Is Involved!

Find out what she wanted to see on the show that never aired.

Ariana Madix feels that one major thing was missing from the footage of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

During a new interview, Madix opened up about the way in which the start of her friendship with Kristen Doute, her former on-screen nemesis, began and said that she wished the producers would have decided to include moments from their relationship on recent episodes.

“It happened two years ago,” Madix explained to Page Six of her friendship with Doute, according to an April 18 report from Reality Tea. “So if you feel angry about not seeing it send your complaints to Bravo because they have the footage.”

Madix and Doute went to war during Vanderpump Rules Season 3 after Doute claimed her former boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with Madix. As fans of the series well know, Madix and Sandoval began dating shortly after he and Doute split and Doute moved on, temporarily, with James Kennedy before striking up a romance with Brian Carter, who she is currently dating.

According to Madix, the producers chose to ignore the footage of their newfound friendship, which came as a big surprise to many, including Sandoval, even though they did have a lot of their time together on camera.

Earlier this year, Doute addressed her friendship with Madix and admitted that she would have never anticipated a positive relationship between the two of them.

“If you had asked me five years ago if Tom and Ariana would be at my house doing me a favor by shooting my T-shirt line with my boyfriend, I would call you crazy,” Doute previously told Page Six.

Madix and Sandoval won’t be getting married any time soon, if ever, but when it comes to their future, they recently took a very big step and purchased a home together in Los Angeles.

As for kids, Madix has made it clear on several occasions that she does not ever want to go through childbirth. During an episode of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year, Madix was seen telling co-star Brittany Cartwright that she would have to visit every place in the entire world before she’d even consider welcoming a child through adoption and confirmed she’d never allow herself to get pregnant. As for Sandoval, he’s hoping to have at least one child.

To see more of Madix and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.