Wendy Williams Advises Teresa Giudice To Leave Husband Joe

Williams proclaimed that Teresa and Joe's marriage is done, while in the midst of her own divorce.

During the Friday edition of The Wendy Williams Show, the TV host decided to impart some wisdom to Teresa Giudice in the wake of husband Joe Giudice’s deportation to Italy, People reported.

Williams’ comments were characteristically blunt and pointed in their assertion that the reality show couple shouldn’t be together.

“If I were Teresa, I wouldn’t even want him home at this point. I would not have him living in my house.” “I am all about a family staying together. But families don’t stay together because of the kids. In fact, sometimes it’s worse for the kids.”

#RHONJ Teresa Giudice Shades Jackie Goldschneider At RHONJ Filming Event; Plus Wendy Williams Slams Joe Giudice Takes A Few Digs At Teresa! https://t.co/8NgP9Z7yk7 pic.twitter.com/ONFAsOry0L — Formerly Brightly5 LVP Bot#1 ???? (@Brightly50) March 17, 2019

Wendy added that she hopes Teresa continues to be a fixture on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On Thursday, the Giudice family was faced with the news that Joe’s appeal against his deportation was denied.

In a statement to People, Joe’s attorney declared that they would continue to fight the verdict, and have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Wendy is also dealing with issues of separation, as she recently filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter after a tumultuous few months for the former couple.

Wendy has carried on with her hosting duties in the meantime, appearing to revel in her new status as a “single woman.”

Kevin spoke out on Tuesday and addressed the rumored unrest in his marriage. In a statement to People, he said he was not proud of his actions and apologized “to my wife, my family, and her amazing fans.”

Wendy’s husband added that he was currently in a period of self-reflection, and would try to undo the harm he had caused. Kevin concluded by promising he would continue to work with and support Wendy while also working on himself.

The divorce followed prolonged rumors about Kevin allegedly fathering a child with his long-term mistress.

A source told the media outlet that Wendy claims she was initially in the dark about the affair. After eventually finding out, she was hit with the revelation he had been seeing a woman who also had his child for almost 16 years.

Loading...

“That made her realize it was time to move forward with her life. Seek treatment and move on. She’s not taking him back.”

Kevin was released from his executive producer position on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday. He had retained the position since the show’s 2008 debut, as well as an equal share in the production company, Wendy Williams Productions.

The show released a simple statement confirming Kevin’s dismissal, wishing him well in his future endeavors.