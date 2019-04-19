‘SI’ Models Jasmine Sanders & Danielle Herrington Twerk In Revealing Outfits For New Sexy Instagram Clip

Jasmine Sanders and Danielle Herrington are just one example of models who are currently in Indio, California, having the time of their lives at the Coachella music festival, evidence of which abound on Instagram. Late Thursday, Sanders took to the popular social media platform to share a steamy video featuring herself alongside Herrington twerking away like there is no tomorrow.

In the clip in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit models are seen one in front of the other with the right side of their bodies facing the camera as they shake their booties all the way to the ground. Sanders, positioned to the left behind Herrington, is clad in a see-through nude two-piece ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and a matching high-rise miniskirt that puts her insanely toned abs and strong legs on full display. Sanders wore her blonde hair in braids with some orange and green woven through that cascade down to her lower back. According to a previous post, her hair was done by Yuichi Ishida.

On the other hand, Herrington is wearing a bright yellow minidress with thin straps going over her shoulders and a cutout in the chest area, which enhances her busty figure. In addition, the tight cut of the dress hugs her figure, accentuating every curve Herrington is known for.

Herrington is wearing her raven tresses in a middle part and down in loose waves that fall past her shoulders, framing her face. She completed her look with chunky white sneakers that contrast with the color of her dress, and a pair of gold hoops in her year.

The post, which Sanders shared with her 3.3 million Instagram followers, was viewed about 330,000 times within half a day of having been posted, garnering more than 46,000 likes and over 420 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the models’ beauty and celebrate the fun they are having together.

“AYYYYYY Joanna to the world,” one user wrote, referring to the song the gals are dancing to.

“A vibe. A mood. A island gal swag! I love this,” another one chimed in.

Both Sanders and Herrington have spent the past week updating their fans with snapshots of their time at Coachella. Most recently, Sanders posted a photo of herself in the same outfit she is wearing in the video.

A few days ago, Herrington shared a photo from the day she spent with Sanders, considering that they are wearing the same outfits as they are in the recent video posted by Sanders.