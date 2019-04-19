‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Explains Split From Jason Jordan And Reveals How Kids Were Involved

Why did the couple break up?

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan split earlier this year after several months of dating and during one of her recent podcast episodes, Life Reboot, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about the breakup and explained how her three daughters were involved in her decision to part ways with her ex.

Speaking to viewers, Messer admitted her three girls, nine-year-old twins Aleeah and Ali, and five-year-old Adalynn, had issues with Jordan during their months-long relationship. In fact, according to Messer, the girls didn’t get along with Jordan at all and one of them hopes she will now reconcile with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

“There were some issues behind cameras that people didn’t see,” Messer said, according to an April 18 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “My girls weren’t getting along well with Jason. For me, I would like for them to all be united.”

According to Messer, her relationship with Jordan had its challenges and took up a lot of her time. They also experienced issues that appeared to be fairly evident to her older kids.

As for her potential reunion with Calvert, who she recently spent time with in New York City, where they filmed the latest reunion special for Teen Mom 2, Messer said that after chatting with her former step-dad on the phone, Aleeah wanted to know why they aren’t currently together.

“You have to get to know Aleeah for her to open up a little bit [to you]. She was like, ‘Mom, why don’t you just get back with Jeremy?’ She told me this yesterday!” Messer shared.

While Messer and Calvert aren’t together at the moment, she had nothing but good things to say about their co-parenting relationship and noted that she would never want to lose the closeness they share.

After Messer and Calvert posed for a series of social media photos during their trip to New York City to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion, rumors began swirling in regard to a potential reconciliation and Messer was later accused of cheating on Jordan with Calvert, which she denied.

In a series of social media posts, Messer said that while Jordan was allegedly accusing her of cheating, there was no cheating and when it came to the end of their relationship, there is a lot that fans are unaware of. As for whether or not fans will learn more as the season continues, that has yet to be determined.

To see more of Messer and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.