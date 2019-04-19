Enzo Amore And Big Cass May Already Be Done With Ring Of Honor After Just One Appearance

They weren't even there long enough to have one match.

Earlier this month, Enzo Amore and Big Cass shocked everyone by showing up at the G1 Supercard event earlier this month in a bit of an “invasion.” Upon showing up after a huge tag team match, many were wondering what the former WWE tag team was going to do with Ring of Honor, but it may end up being nothing. Word is going around that the duo may already be done with ROH before ever wrestling a single match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that neither of the wrestlers appeared at any events this past weekend. On top of that, they are not in the future plans for Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling of any kind.

During the G1 Supercard, the IWGP Tag Team Championship and Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship were both on the line. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa held onto the IWGP belts and won the ROH titles after defeating EVIL and Sanada, PCO and Brody King, and The Briscoes.

After the match was over, Enzo and Big Cass hopped over the ringside barricades and began fighting with Bully Ray and the Briscoes. Fans honestly had no idea what to make of the situation, but they may not even have to worry about it.

Backstage Update On Enzo Amore & Big Cass Invading G1 Supercard https://t.co/B44a0CHRx4 pic.twitter.com/BOoLiwxAh0 — eWrestling (@ewrestlingcom) April 12, 2019

After the event, The Inquisitr reported that the Enzo Amore and Big Cass are back together as a team after their falling out and are now known as nZo and CazXL. That is individually but as a tag team they are calling themselves “Free AgentZ.”

The idea to have the team interfere after the match at G1 Supercard was entirely thought up by the creative team of Ring of Honor. 411 Mania even reported that none of the wrestlers involved in the match had any idea that Cass and Enzo would be there or get involved with the event in any fashion.

Plans for the original invasion were to play off of Enzo Amore crashing WWE’s Survivor Series last year and it was meant to be a very quick thing and seem like a work. The brawl ended up breaking out and it angered Mark Briscoe and a number of others in the ROH locker room.

Their focus is to be the top act in all of pro wrestling and they revealed plans of not signing exclusively with any promotion. Right now, the tag team has not signed any deal with ROH. It appears as if Ring of Honor really doesn’t know what to do with them from this point on, and they may not end up doing anything.