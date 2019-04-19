Josephine Skriver Puts Full Booty On Display To Kick Off The Second Weekend Of Coachella

Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver is ready for the second weekend of Coachella, and she’s hitting the festival in style. Skriver took to Instagram to show off the first of many sizzling looks she will surely be rocking this weekend, and fans went wild for the snap.

For the shot, Skriver wore a cherry-red, skimpy bikini that barely covered her most delicate assets. The top, which featured thicks straps that showed off her sunkissed skin, gave her 5.8 million followers a glimpse of her buxom chest and ample cleavage. The matching bottoms featured a high cut around the waist that showed off her toned legs and curvaceous hips, and she gave her best model-like pose by popping a leg out to amplify her outrageous body.

Standing in a gorgeous pool, Skriver’s chiseled midsection was on full display. She let her chestnut-colored hair cascade down her back and shoulders in long, beach-babe waves, and she gave a sultry smile to the camera. Skriver opted to wear minimal makeup as she enjoyed her day at the pool — but still added some glam by wearing a nude, matte gloss that emphasized her plump pout as well as some heavy flicks of mascara.

In the second photo in the mini-slideshow, Skriver hopped out of the pool, turned her back to the photographer, and revealed the backside of the thong-style suit. Putting her full booty on display, the model waltzed away from the camera and threw her arms out to the side ready to soak up some sun in the desert.

The bombshell has been on a sexy streak as of late, posting several photos and videos of herself in gorgeous outfits that show off her insane physique. Earlier in the week, Skriver celebrated her birthday by posting a sizzling video of herself to Instagram that showed her bouncing around to her favorite song while enjoying a night out at a club with some pals.

While dancing her heart out in celebration, Skriver wore her hair in long, bouncy waves that she touseled around while hitting the dance floor. She wore a skimpy crop top in black that featured thin spaghetti straps and a dramatic plunging neckline that amplified her chest and cleavage. As she showed off her sexy moves, fans got a peek at her rock hard abs and toned arms.

Fans of Skriver’s will absolutely be keeping an eye out on her social media this weekend because if Skriver’s kicking off Coachella in this type of fashion, she likely has some seriously sexy outfits up her sleeve for the rest of the festival.