Chanel West Coast Flaunts Killer Bod In Skimpy Blue Bikini Top And Barely There Bottoms

Another day, another stunning outfit for Chanel West Coast.

The 30-year-old has been absolutely wowing her Instagram followers with a ton of sexy looks from the highly-touted Coachella Music Festival and earlier today, she told her legion of fans that this photo would be the last from her Coachella pics. In her latest photo, Chanel is once again giving off some major mermaid vibes.

In the sexy image, the model poses against a beautiful blue, red, purple, and green mural that is decorated with cactuses and some flowers. West Coast’s picture-perfect body is on display in the sexy snap as she rocks what she says is a custom made outfit just for the music fest. On top, Chanel stuns as she dons a skimpy teal colored bikini top that definitely looks like a mermaid’s. Just over it, the stunner sports a matching fringed vest while she puts one arm in the air and gives the peace sign.

On bottom, the Ridiculousness star looks equally as sexy in a pair of barely-there teal blue shorts that show off Chanel’s killer legs. The pants hit just above the naval but fans are still treated to a view of the model’s toned tummy. Like in her last few photos, the 30-year-old wears her long locks down and dyed in a wide array of colors as she matches her blue eyeshadow to her wardrobe. She completes her look with a pair of black cowboy boots.

After just moments of the post going live, it’s already earned the TV personality a ton of attention with over 6,000 likes and 100 plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let West Coast know how amazing she looks while others gushed over her beautiful outfit.

“Perfection. So incredibly gorgeous,” one follower wrote along with a series of emojis.

“So freaking beautiful and talented.”

“You’re absolutely beautiful,” one more gushed.

And this is not the first time Chanel has showed some major skin in recent days. As The Inquisitr shared, the reality starlet showed off her amazing figure in a skimpy white bikini top, showing off ample amounts of cleavage to fans. On the bottom, the model dons a pair of white bikini bottoms with pink rhinestones all over.

Also on display in the snapshot are Chanel’s incredible abs and toned legs as she leaves very little to the imagination in the sexy little number. On top, the 30-year-old dons a see-through kimono that is white and green in color, and she completes her look with a pair of brown boots.

When it comes to fashion, West Coast definitely knows how to kill the game time and time again.