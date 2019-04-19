Bikini-Clad Australian Model Madi Edwards Flaunts Curves In Red-Hot Beach Snaps

Australian model Madi Edwards knows exactly how to rock a bikini, a point she easily proved once again in her latest Instagram post. While Edwards had launched a collection of her own swimwear last December — under the name Marli — that quickly sold out, she went with a red suit in this latest shot.

Edwards sizzled in a red Pretty Little Thing bikini as she posed on a beachside dock in Sydney, Australia. The Instagram post contains two photos from the same outing, and Madi provided a great combination of both serious and light-hearted moments.

Madi was wearing the Pretty Little Thing red cut-out bandeau top — and matching red high tanga bottoms — that allowed Edwards to flaunt some cleavage while showcasing her sculpted abs and slender legs. The Australian model teased that the photos were taken at sunset, and she went virtually makeup-free for these stunning photos.

In addition to the revealing red bikini, Edwards wore some fairly simple pieces of jewelry. She wore a couple of rings on her fingers, some silver earrings, and a couple of necklaces including a silver heart pendant. Madi had her blonde tresses in loose beachy waves swept back over her head.

Edwards has amassed more than 670,000 followers on Instagram now and they clearly loved this Australian beauty’s red-hot look. More than 20,000 liked this latest post in the first day it was on the social media site and nearly 150 comments were posted that raved over Madi’s gorgeous look.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Madi has also branched out to start up a YouTube page as well. Edwards has only posted a couple of videos so far, but it looks as if she’s off to a solid start in building her personal brand via some additional avenues.

Madi has become a familiar face in part to her previous gigs working with Maxim Australia, Vogue Australia, and Windsor Smith. When she launched her first Marli pieces last December, Edwards told Husskie that she was already thinking about her second collection and she was hoping to built this into an internationally-recognized brand.

It’s not entirely clear yet when, or even if, Marli will be back with additional pieces. However, in the meantime, Madi seems to have plenty of other projects keeping her busy. The Australian stunner keeps her social media followers buzzing with her stunning bikini shots and it looks like Madi Edwards has numerous other projects in the works right now as well.