Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Rushed To The Hospital, Ben & Hope Unite

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, April 19, 2019 reveal that the drama will be at an all-time high in Salem.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) team up with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) in order to save Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Ben and Hope have a very rocky history. Hope believes that Ben is bad news and hates the fact that her daughter, Ciara, wants to date him.

However, when Ciara’s life is in jeopardy due to the cartel members showing up in Salem and taking her hostage, the two will be forced to work together to save Ciara, who has had a very dramatic few months.

Ciara’s been kidnapped multiple times in her life, and was most recently taken hostage by Ben’s own sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

Now Ben and Hope will fight to find Ciara and bring her home safely as Hope’s husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) fights for his life as well.

Fans watched during Thursday’s episode when the cartel member fired his gun and hit Rafe in the chest. Rafe’s younger sister, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), completely freaked out and begged for someone to call an ambulance for her beloved brother.

On Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, viewers will see that Rafe will be taken to the hospital and doctors will do their best to save him from his gun shot wound.

Gabi will likely be a wreck as she waits on news about her brother, but how will Hope react? It seems Hope will be off looking for Ciara, and since she and Rafe have been having marital problems it should be interesting to see how she reacts to Rafe’s life hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, Gabi will be beside herself due to Rafe’s situation, and she will seemingly be comforted by Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). The two have been growing close as Gabi and Brady (Eric Martsolf) have concocted a plan to make Stefan fall for Gabi, which will give Gabi money and power, and Brady will get Chloe back.

In addition, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will overhear Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) on a suspicious phone call. Could Ted be talking to his secret wife, or planning some huge con that involves Hope?

Fans can see more when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.