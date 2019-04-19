Demi Rose Shows Off Massive Cleavage In Revealing Bikini Top On Instagram

Demi Rose gave fans an eye-popping display on Friday when she shared a close-up photo of her ample cleavage on Instagram. In the photo, she’s busting out of an animal print bikini top and giving the camera an alluring stare. The photo currently has close to 120,000 likes on Instagram with several commenters praising the model’s sensual snapshot.

“Imagine waking up everyday and the first thing u see is this angelic face,” wrote one fan while another commented, “Babe, you’re gorgeous.”

Demi’s fans are likely used to seeing these revealing photos from her. She regularly shows off her enviable curves in her Instagram posts. In her previous post, she donned a seductive Cleopatra costume that consists of a bikini top and a long skirt with two thigh-high slits. She accessorized the look with a gold headpiece and body jewelry. In the caption, she revealed that she wore the costume to celebrate her 24th birthday.

These provocative photos have helped Demi to gain a massive following on Instagram but there have been signs that she has greater aspirations. In an interview with The Sun, she revealed that she loves acting and hopes to pursue a career in Hollywood one day.

‘Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school,” she told The Sun, as reported by The Daily Mail. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films’.

But since modeling is Demi’s main gig at the moment, she has to maintain her figure. She told The Daily Mail that she eats healthy but struggles to find time to work out with her busy schedule.

“With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine…” she said. “Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.”

As the Mail notes Rose got her big break when she appeared in one of Tyga’s music videos as many thought that she looked like his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The video came out after Kylie and Tyga broke up.

But Demi’s career has not been free of controversy. As The Mirror reports, she was accused of cultural appropriation because of the Egyptian inspired costume she chose to wear for her birthday. One of her sexy photos also caused an uproar when it was placed on a billboard near to a school. Despite numerous complaints, the billboard has not been removed.