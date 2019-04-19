Kourtney Kardashian Parties With Ex-Boyfriend Younes Bendjima On Her Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday night, and all of her friends and family members were in attendance, including her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a black, see-through gown as she partied the night away. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star mingled with her famous sisters, her baby daddy, Scott Disick, her rumored former fling, Luka Sabbat, and Younes Bendjima.

Kardashian and Bendjima dated for nearly two years before calling it quits back in August. The couple had been known for traveling the world together, and had just come off of an extended trip days before their split.

Younes’ invite to Kourtney’s party isn’t a huge shock. Bendjima had been caught flirting with his ex-girlfriend via Instagram when he wrote a comment telling her that she looked good in a sexy, tight fitting, red leather dress last week.

In February, the pair had an unplanned meeting at a coffee shop, where they caught up a bit, and were seen embracing in a hug before Kardashian gave Bendjima a peck on the cheek and left with some pals.

Since the split, Kourtney has been linked to drummer Travis Barker, actor Luka Sabbat, and singer Harry Hudson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be completely content with her life as a single woman as she reaches 40-years-old. However, she is rumored to be considering expanding her family a bit.

Sources claim that Kardashian has had her eggs frozen, and is considering having another child in the future. Kourtney is already the mother of three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

“Kourtney is thrilled to be turning 40, but she is also doing a lot of thinking about her family planning. Kourt does think about having more kids all the time and now that she is turning 40, while she for sure feels her clock ticking, she is in no rush to have more kids,” an insider told Hollywood Life this week.

“She froze her eggs last year, which is a huge sense of insurance,” the source stated, adding that Kardashian “has a ton of energy and feels like she could have more kids in a few years. As she turns 40 she does wonders who, when, how or if she will ever have any more kids,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.