Paranormal Investigator Lorraine Warren Has Died At Age 92

Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren has passed away at age 92. The Connecticut resident — and inspiration for the movie The Conjuring — died peacefully in her sleep Thursday night according to her son-in-law, Tony Spera, as The Patch shared.

Warren and her husband, Ed, made headlines for several paranormal investigations that they participated in, including the house in Amityville, New York, that was the scene of the grisly mass murder of the DeFeo family at the hands of the family’s eldest son, Ronald. The Warrens stepped in to probe the location for any signs of paranormal activity after the house’s newest tenants, The Lutz family, moved in and reported several bizarre occurrences that they could not explain. The investigation made headlines nation-wide and put the couple’s talent at the front of the paranormal world.

Born in 1927 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Warren always felt different and separated from her peers, even at a young age. Spera spoke with The Patch in 2014 and opened up about how his mother-in-law could see different “lights,” otherwise known as auras, in the nuns that taught at her elementary school. After meeting her husband, who died in 2006, the couple aided in thousands of investigations and co-wrote ten books together. They gave lectures about the paranormal worldwide and took solace in the fact that they were helping folks who found themselves under the thumb of demonic possession.

“Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul. To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her,” Spera said in a statement.

In addition to the several investigations that the couple aided in, they also ran an occult museum in their Monroe home where they housed and took care of several supposedly haunted objects, including the Annabelle doll — which was the inspiration for a 2014 film Annabelle that loosely followed the story of the possessed toy and how it impacted the lives of its owners.

“Legend has it that you don’t want to touch or make Anabelle mad or she will put a curse on you,” The Patch shared.

Additionally, Warren made appearances on several paranormal television shows including Paranormal State, Scariest Places on Earth, and A Haunting. She also made a brief cameo in The Conjuring.

Spera said in his 2014 interview that Warren’s mission was always clear. She wanted to help people and she wanted to stay true to her unfaltering faith.

“Perhaps making a difference in people’s lives. In helping to resolve their problems, and in some cases brought families closer to their faith,” Spera added.