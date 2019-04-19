Sahara Ray Stuns In Cut Out Yoga Pants That Bare Her Booty

Coachella is known for showcasing outrageous fashion choices and Sahara Ray did not disappoint. In two pictures and a video uploaded to Instagram, the Australian social media star posed in a pair of yoga pants that were cut out in the back, exposing a portion of her toned derriere.

The model is known for taking steamy shots, and has even posed topless on Instagram, against the platform’s guidelines. She first made headlines in 2016 after being linked with pop sensation Justin Bieber. Since then, she has made herself into a social media star, often posting steamy shots to her 1.2 million followers.

In the Instagram uploads, the model is seen posing with pal Daf Orlovsky around a trailer parked in dessert-like surroundings in Joshua Tree, California. Orlovsky is a fashion designer for the company Siberia Hills and boasts 17,5000 followers himself.

In one picture, Orlovsky wraps his arms around the 26-year-old stunner. In another, he playfully grabs her pert posterior. In the video posted, Sahara poses in her outfit while Orlovsky jokingly throws pebbles at the camera.

The model from down under accessorized her look with a high bun and simple makeup. Her pal wore floppy fisherman’s hat and a grey t-shirt.

The pictures won high praise, earning over 40,400 likes from her fans.

“This is literally the most amazing thing,” said one commenter.

“Let me die in peace they’re too adorable,” added another.

“Power team,” wrote a third.

Many comments discussed whether the pair was making their debut as a couple. However, Sahara and Orlovsky have kept mum on the subject.

Sahara Ray made news earlier last month after suffering a wardrobe malfunction while on vacation in Mexico. In pictures posted by The Daily Mail, the Australian model was pummeled by a wave, causing her top to slip out of place. However, the body confident model seemed unbothered by the nip slip, instead adjusting her bikini bottoms.

The 26-year-old stunner naturally spends a lot of time at the beach, which she has called her “most natural habitat,” as her father was Australian pro-surfer Tony Ray. She herself originally pursued a surfing career before deciding to try her shot at stardom and moving to Los Angeles.

However, while the modeling industry puts emphasis on outer beauty, Sahara is has posted in the past about the importance of inner beauty as well. In one Instagram story, captured by The Daily Mail, the social media stunner posted a snippet of an article quoting Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.