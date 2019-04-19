Jordyn Woods Reveals Latest Thoughts On Kylie Jenner After Cheating Scandal

It’s proven the biggest scandal of 2019.

Jordyn Woods admitted to “kissing” Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex, Tristan Thompson back in February. Her high-profile Red Table Talk interview was tearful – Woods admitted to not “thinking right,” per coverage by Harper’s Bazaar. The former best friend to Kylie Jenner now appears severed from the family.

April 19 brings fresh news.

Woods was spotted at LAX airport yesterday, per People. The magazine reports Woods being approached by paparazzi, footage of which was shared by TMZ. While brief, Woods’ words managed to include both Kylie Jenner and her own thoughts on the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. Upon being asked whether she still has “affection” for Kylie, Jordyn aired her views.

“Always. I love Kylie always.”

Recent media coverage of Woods’ involvement with the Kardashian-Jenners has suggested some awkwardness. An alleged “run-in” with Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner at Coachella was called “uncomfortable” by People. Jordyn’s status as Kylie’s best friend was further put into question following a “BFF” Coachella selfie of Kylie with YouTuber, Tana Mongeau. Suggestions that Mongeau has “replaced” Woods were reported by The Metro on Monday.

While Khloe has deleted all pictures of Tristan from her Instagram, Kylie has not done the same for Jordyn. In March, Woods liked a picture posted to Kylie’s Instagram.

There’s no denying that this friendship has, on some level, collapsed. Back in February, The Independent reported Woods “moving out” of Kylie’s guest house. In March, Kylie was forced to “deny” claims that she had purposefully slashed prices of Jordyn’s Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit collaboration, per The Daily Mail. Despite months having passed since the scandal first broke, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner has still not openly aired her thoughts on Woods.

Once little more than a side-kick to Kylie, Jordyn appears to have come into her own. In March, The Inquisitr reported Woods being “flooded” with business opportunities. Her Instagram following (currently at 9.6 million) has jumped up significantly since February. With lash and athleisurewear lines, this 21-year-old model now comes more high-profile than ever.

Thursday’s encounter with the paparazzi also saw Woods share sentiments of gratitude towards Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith – Woods’ Red Table Talk was hosted by the actor’s wife. “Honestly, the whole world’s support is amazing,” Jordyn said. The airport appearance also saw Jordyn’s mother, Elizabeth say: “We love you Kylie.”

Prior to the scandal, Jordyn joined Kylie and her daughter, Stormi Webster on a luxury vacation. Pictures of the three in matching swimwear were posted to Kylie’s Instagram. Just yesterday, Kylie shared a throwback picture with the same setting. Woods was not included.

Where Kylie stands on the friendship remains unknown. Woods’ take is clear, though.