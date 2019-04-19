Andrew Napolitano Says On Fox News That The Mueller Report ‘Might Be Enough’ To Criminally Prosecute Trump

'It did show a venal, amoral, deceptive Donald Trump.'

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said on Friday that there “might be enough” evidence in the Mueller Report to prosecute Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, The Wrap reports. Even if there isn’t enough evidence in the report, he says, there’s plenty of content that betrays behavior unbecoming a president.

During his opening monologue on his show “Judge Napolitano’s Chambers,” the former judge was clear that he believed that the Mueller Report, released in redacted form to the public on Thursday weeks after a four-page summary had been released, was clear that he thinks the report contains plenty of evidence that the president committed obstruction of justice.

“Depending on how you look at them, there might be enough to prosecute, but the attorney general has decided it’s not enough to prosecute.”

In the report, Mueller himself wrote that he decided not to say one way or the other whether or not Trump committed obstruction of justice, but noted specifically that the report does not exonerate him. Napolitano, however, says that the report showed 11 instances of Trump trying to obstruct justice.

“On obstruction of justice … the president is not exactly cleared.”

Specifically, Napolitano says, the report reveals that Trump instructed his subordinates to lie in order to impede the Russia investigation, and promised to promote their lies with them.

Fox News' Andrew Napolitano Says Mueller Report 'Might Be Enough to Prosecute' Trump https://t.co/Uyt55KKukG pic.twitter.com/lZtiEk92i8 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 19, 2019

Even if the report did reveal enough evidence to criminally prosecute Trump, however, the question remains unanswered as to whether or not a sitting president can even be criminally indicted. As Reuters reported in February, the current Justice Department policy says that a sitting president cannot be indicted, meaning that a criminal indictment of Donald Trump is “unlikely.”

Loading...

Alleged criminal activity aside, Napolitano says that there’s plenty in the Mueller Report that points to Trump behaving in a way that is far from presidential.

“It did show a venal, amoral, deceptive Donald Trump… That’s not good in the president of the United States.”

Thursday’s release of the redacted Mueller report is far from the end of the matter. Already House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has issued a subpoena for the full, unredacted report, as NBC News reports. However, that subpoena will almost certainly be challenged in court by the Trump administration, and the battle could play out over weeks and months.

In the 24 hours or so since the release of the Mueller Report, the response has largely been on partisan lines, with Trump and his supporters claiming that it fully exonerates the president, while his adversaries maintain that it contains damning information about him and his presidency and that further action is warranted.