Sommer Ray Bounces Famous Booty In Tantalizing New Bikini Video

Another day, another uplifting Sommer Ray video. The notorious Instagram model has been flooding her feed lately promoting her new bikini line, many of which she rocked at Coachella this past weekend. Sommer, who is known for her sizeable posterior, posted a new video to the platform Thursday to show off the different looks from her swim line. The fitness guru directed fans over to her other Instagram page, @shopsommerray, where they can browse through a handful of colorful designs.

In the new video, Sommer sported all the looks from her line, all of which featured thong bottoms to exemplify her large backside. As usual in the video, Sommer bounced around to show off her assets. The first suit the modeled showed off featured a green and tan camouflage pattern which Sommer sported as she flung her hair around.

The second swimsuit was a dark olive green and was one of the most simple designs from her new line which she seemed extremely excited about. Another suit was a pink and blue snakeskin design which had high rise straps that rose to about her bellybutton. Sommer danced along to music and stretched out the bikini bottoms to emphasize her figure while bouncing around.

Sommer also danced around in a pale pink bikini, one of the more simpler designs in the freshman line. She donned a leopard print swimsuit next, a pattern that never seems to go out of style. The leopard bikini was the last the model sported as she flaunted her booty in the camera for her millions of followers.

As usual, the new post filled with thousands of comments from drooling fans who complimented her impressive figure.

“I don’t know bout ya’ll but I ain’t here for the bikini shop….” one fan commented.

“This video is going to get 500 billion views,” another noted.

Sommer also let fans know that men’s designs would be coming in a few weeks.

In just under a day, the new video from Sommer had over 2.7 million views and garnered almost 7,000 comments. The model’s 20.5 million followers are always flocking to her feed to check out her most revealing photos. Sommer also launched a second Instagram page for herself which is more of her daily life, and not model related as her original page is. The more friendly page, @sommerray2, only has 3.5 million followers, likely because her backside isn’t flaunted nearly as much. Sommer’s third account for her swimsuit only currently has just over 100,000 followers at this time.