‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Shares Heartbreaking Photos Of Spinal Surgery Scars

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has shared the intense photos of the scars from her spinal surgery with fans on Instagram. The grueling photo showed the lengthy cut doctors had to make to rid Miller of the infection that was making her extremely ill, and she shared in the heartbreaking post that the infection turned out to be a tumor caused by Burkitt Lymphoma.

In the raw photo, taken one year ago, Miller is seen without her signature bouncy blowout, face full of camera-ready makeup, and sans clothing. She turned her back to the camera to reveal the scar and looked over her shoulder giving a devastating and emotional look.

“I endured ten rounds of chemotherapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times!”

Miller went on to say that she still has one more surgery to go and thanked her team of doctors and health professionals for listening to her when she knew something was wrong and for doing something about it — effectively saving her life.

“Why didn’t the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn’t somebody listen to me, the patient? I finally found the right team that’s why I lived to tell my story,” Miller added.

Though the reality star has not been able to walk since the surgery and has since been in a wheelchair, she revealed that she’s hopeful that one day she will be able to walk again with the help of physical therapy, which she is currently undergoing.

Miller frequently shares these types of updates with her 3.7 million followers on Instagram, inviting them along on her journey back to health. Last month, Miller took to Instagram to show off some snaps of herself doing some physical therapy that found her working on her upper body strength on her hands and knees. She smiled widely for the photo and looked happy and optimistic about her road to recovery.

Despite the health setback, Miller has been going about business as usual. She’s back in her beloved studio with the Abby Lee Dance Company, and they’re filming season 8 of the highly-watched series starring Miller and the group of young dancers that she professionally trains to become stars, like ALDC alum JoJo Siwa.

Miller attended Siwa’s epic birthday bash, and the duo posed for a snap that Miller posted to Instagram. Miller grinned from ear-to-ear while holding a gift for her former student, and the dance coach and performer looked happy to be spending time together once again.