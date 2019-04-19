Kim Kardashian Already Has A Job Offer At A Law Firm If She Passes The Bar

Kim Kardashian famously revealed, earlier this month, that she plans to become a lawyer — and she is already taking steps to make that happen. Now, it sounds like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star won’t have to wait long to get her career started once she passes the bar. According to TMZ, Robert Shapiro, the lawyer who defended O.J. Simpson alongside Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, says she has a job if she wants it.
Shapiro noted that Kim has already dabbled in the legal world with positive results, so he is sure she can take things to the next level once she passes the bar. Once she does, he says that she has a job waiting for her.
“Once she passes the bar, she’ll always have a job at my law firm. I think she’ll be a sensational lawyer. Look what she did with the President of the United States. She got somebody right out of jail,” he said.
While he believes the process won’t be easy, he does think the reality star will be “sensational.”
“It’s gonna be a very difficult and long process for her, doing it the way she’s doing it. I wish her the best of luck.”
According to Shapiro, the method that Kim chose for pursuing the bar is a difficult one. Instead of doing the usual college courses, she would be apprenticing with a lawyer — and would then be taking the bar on her own.
“She told me a year ago she was planning on doing this, so she’s serious about it and I hope she is successful. I only know one other person who was able to pass the bar in the way she’s doing it without going to law school,” he said.
He added that he is all for anyone who wants to further their education and to challenge themselves, concluding with well-wishes for Kim on her journey.
Kim has a years-long apprenticeship at a San Francisco law firm ahead of her, with a goal of passing the bar in 2022. Kim said that she was inspired to get involved in the legal world after working with Donald Trump on behalf of a non-violent drug offender.
With a post that got almost 3 million likes, Kim defended her decision. Critics had said that she was using her money and position to gain a job she isn’t earning. In the post, Kim says that she is working hard — at least 18 hours a week — and will be taking the “baby bar” soon.
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️