Brunette Bombshell Olivia Culpo Shows Off Sculpted Abs In Tiny Black Bra After Ex Danny Amendola Throws Shade

Let’s just face it — Olivia Culpo would look even if she was only wearing a paper bag.

The brunette beauty is no stranger to showing off her amazing body in modeling campaigns, on her popular Instagram page, and even just in outings in Los Angeles. Yesterday afternoon, the 26-year-old was spotted running some errands in Beverly Hills and her beautiful figure was fully on display.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show the gorgeous model in a sultry black bra along with a matching pair of high waisted legging that show off her toned and stellar body. The tiny black bra leaves little to the imagination as Olivia flaunts a little bit of cleavage while also showing off her chiseled abs during the shopping trip.

Culpo appears to be wearing minimal makeup and she wears her short, dark locks down and straight and completes her look with a big silver watch and a pair of sunglasses. And while her sexy looks are certainly heating up, so is her love life. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Culpo and DJ Zedd sparked dating rumors this past weekend.

On Sunday, the rumored couple was in the audience watching Ariana Grande perform on stage with ‘NSYNC and they got pretty close to one another as they watched the performance. Not only was the pair seen dancing together but onlookers in the crowd said that the two were wrapping their arms around one another and snuggling.

To make rumors swirl even more, the day prior — Culpo was spotted backstage while Zedd performed his set during the festival. And while many fans of Olivia and Zedd’s are going crazy over the alleged couple there’s one person who isn’t to happy about the blossoming romance — Culpo’s ex, Danny Amendola.

According to People, the Miami Dolphins star appeared to throw shade at the duo. In a clip posted on social media, Amendola recorded a video of himself lying in bed watching Pulp Fiction and he panned the camera over to his screen when Bruce Willis’ character was talking about “Zed’s chopper,” including one of the famous lines from the film.

“Zed’s dead, baby, Zed’s dead,” Willis could be heard saying in the clip.

Danny has since deleted the clip from social media but many fans already caught it and it’s circulating through social media. So far, reps for Amendola, Zedd, and Culpo have not replied to the publication’s request for comment.