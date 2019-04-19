Sofia Richie Appears Braless On Instagram, Flashes Legs In Thigh-Slit Dress

At just 20, Sofia Richie has more than made her mark.

On April 18, the model and girlfriend of Scott Disick updated her Instagram. The full-length picture appears to be showcasing a thigh-flashing dress worn to attend Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been celebrating blowing out 40 candles on the cake – apparently with the inclusion of her baby daddy ex and his girlfriend.

Sofia is half Kourtney’s age.

With a subdued expression on her face, Sofia’s picture shows her standing in a demure black dress. Cut-out at the right, the gown boasts a full thigh slit and tight, figure-hugging material. While the dress has a right sleeve, Sofia’s left side is sleeveless. The dress also suggests a braless moment for Richie. Strappy black sandals, a gold-chained handbag, and gold hoop earrings complete the look.

Confirmation of Sofia’s presence at Kourtney’s 40th bash was made by Hollywood Life. Likewise, of Sofia wearing the black outfit seen on her Instagram.

Tensions between Richie, Scott, and the eldest Kardashian sister have proven high in the past. Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers initially saw Kourtney hesitant to accept the model into her co-parenting family situation, per Season 15 of the show. With Sofia apparently invited to Kourtney’s party, the situation now seems more relaxed.

Sofia was just 19 when she started dating Disick. She is 15 years his junior. In May 2018, a source told People that Kourtney had warmed to the model.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

Sofia has since accompanied both Scott and Kourtney on a family vacation to Mexico. She continues to be papped with Scott and his three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. While Richie has not shared any photos of herself with Scott’s children on Instagram, the odd snap does confirm the solid nature of her relationship with the father of three. The self-proclaimed “Lord” once came with somewhat of a partying and womanizing reputation. Per Seventeen’s timeline of his unexpectedly long-lasting relationship with Richie, Scott seems to have toned down his ways.

Richie entered the Hollywood circle by virtue of her family ties. Her father is renowned singer Lionel Richie. Her adoptive sister is The Simple Life star and fashion designer Nicole Richie.

Despite not being a Kardashian by blood, Sofia appears to be becoming family. Her presence at Kourtney’s 40th seems to be further confirming this.