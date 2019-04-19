Former Fleetwood Mac Star Lindsey Buckingham Lists Massive L.A. Compound For $29.5 Million

The legendary guitarist continues to hop around the Brentwood area.

Lindsey Buckingham has a hot property for sale, but it will cost prospective buyers a pretty penny. The 69-year-old former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist is selling his compound in Brentwood, California, less than a year and a half after he sold a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood for $19 million, according to The Los Angles Times. Buckingham’s new listing is on the market for a whopping $29.5 million.

Lindsey Buckingham and his wife, Kristen Messner, have listed their massive Brentwood property two years after construction began on their new home in the area. The famous couple purchased the piece of real estate in 2004 for $6.6 million and had their estate custom built, with design firm owner Kristen taking charge of the 10,000 square-foot home’s “Old World and Traditional” design elements.

The outside of the French Normandy-inspired mansion features a large motor court, while the spacious interior includes a rotunda entry with a stunning spiral staircase, a billiard room, a farmhouse-style kitchen, and a main level master suite with four additional en suite bedrooms upstairs.

According to Architectural Digest, Lindsey Buckingham’s longtime home also includes a study with built-in shelves and cabinets as well as a screening room that doubles as a recording studio.

The 1.3-acre property also boasts a tennis court, a gym, and a guest house as well as an open patio with a built-in barbecue, lush gardens, and a swimming pool. Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury hold the high-profile listing which is described as a “celebrity property.”

Lindsey Buckingham lived the rock and roll lifestyle for most of his career, but he changed his tune when he became a first-time parent 21 years ago at age 48. That’s when Buckingham put down roots in Brentwood, a swanky area he never thought he’d live in.

“I was living in this Neutra-style house way up in the hills in Bel-Air,” Buckingham told The Los Angeles Times in 2006.

“I’d had that property for 30 years — it was my bachelor pad. Fleetwood Mac cut Tango in the Night there in 1987, and Mick (Fleetwood) lived in a Winnebago in the front yard. When my wife and I started having children, I decided to knock it down. We built a Spanish. But it’s not a great area for kids, you can’t really go outside the gates or you’ll fall down the hill. So we decided to get into a more Father Knows Best environment.”

Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks and he went on to pen some of the band’s biggest hits including “Go Your Own Way” and “Tusk.” But the longtime singer and guitarist was unexpectedly fired from the band last year ahead of a scheduled North American tour. In October, Lindsey Buckingham filed a lawsuit against his ex-bandmates after they replaced him with guitarists Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Lindsey Buckingham later told CBS This Morning that he reached a settlement with Fleetwood Mac and had moved on from the drama. In February, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had another setback when he was forced to undergo emergency open-heart surgery.