Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons Breakup Rumor Leads To Another Media Dispute

It’s been quite a week for dodgy rumors about Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner.

Days after the New York Daily News reported that Simmons, earlier in the season, had faked being sick after partying with Jenner in Florida- leading to harsh denials from Simmons’ team, the Philadelphia 76ers – there’s another very thin rumor that the couple has broken up, as reported by Crossing Broad.

The sports gossip blog Terez Owens reported earlier this week that Simmons and Jenner had broken up. The report cited an Instagram story posted by a woman who was playing with a dog that resembled Simmons’ dog, in a home that resembled that of the basketball player.

HughE Dillon, a photographer in the Philadelphia area who often reports on celebrity goings-on in that city- and who has broken stories in the past about public appearances by Simmons and Jenner specifically- said on Twitter that he doubts the rumor is true.

“Where’s actual proof. No screenshots of them follow or her name,” Dillon posted on Twitter. After noting that Simmons and Jenner still follow each other on social media, Dillon added that he had received the same tip but that he “ignored it after a bit of research.”

Whatever the truth of the Terez Owens rumor, it does not appear that Jenner has been in attendance for any of the three games so far in the 76ers’ first-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets. While Simmons had a subpar game in Game 1 of the series, he has surged in the second and third games, both Philadelphia wins. On Thursday night, in Brooklyn, Simmons scored a career-high 31 points in a 131-115 win for Philadelphia, per ESPN.com. The performance also followed several days of trash talk from fans of the Brooklyn Nets as well as players on the team.

The “breakup” kerfuffle follows an episode earlier this week after Chris Sheridan, a veteran NBA reporter, wrote in The New York Daily News about trouble with the 76ers, including speculation that coach Brett Brown could be fired without a strong playoff run this year.

Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner Breakup When IG Model Post Video of Her in Simmons House With Her Dog; Here is How Kendall Reacted (Pics-Vids) https://t.co/80lfmCvoCe pic.twitter.com/9XYQ84iJh8 — BILL SOURCE (@billsource) April 18, 2019

The item included various negative nuggets about Simmons, including the assertion that when the player missed a game in Orlando in March due to a stomach virus, he had actually “spent the previous night partying in Orlando,” although the column had originally stated that Simmons had been partying in Miami, with Jenner. In addition, Sheridan alleged that the Sixers believe Simmons is “uncoachable,” and that general manager Elton Brand advocated for trading Simmons before this year’s trade deadline for that reason.

The Sixers’ organization pushed back hard against the report, with organization spokesman Dave Sholler on Twitter describing the report as “one of the most irresponsible hack jobs I’ve ever seen in more than a decade of working in sports.” He went on to cite “factual inaccuracies, made-up stories, and references to convos that never happened. This is a steaming pile of trash. Steaming. Pile.”