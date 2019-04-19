Joe Biden Reportedly Set To Kick Off Presidential Campaign Next Week

To say that the 2020 U.S presidential election is a little crowded would be an understatement. As noted by The New York Times, 20 candidates are currently running their own campaigns. While there are only two contenders seeking the Republican nomination — President Donald Trump and one of his longtime critics, William Weld — voters will have to pick from nearly 20 Democratic candidates, and it seems that particular race is set to become even more crowded next week.

As reported by the Associated Press, former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly set to kick off his presidential campaign next week. Should Biden enter the race, he would bring the total number of high-profile Democratic hopefuls up to 19, though, as the Associated Press points out, he would stand as the oldest — and perhaps the most experienced — candidate. Biden’s plans to announce his candidacy have been confirmed by three different sources, who all spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

While Biden is certainly one of the more recognizable politicians — thanks to his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama — he does face a bit of an uphill battle when announcing his candidacy. Last month, Biden came under fire after reports surfaced that he inappropriately touched Lucy Flores, who currently serves as a Member of the Nevada Assembly from the 28th district. Back in 2014, when Flores was running an ultimately unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor, Biden was claimed to have touched Flores’ shoulders while also kissing the back of her head. As the Associated Press notes, while other women have made similar claims against Biden, none have gone so far as to claim that he is guilty of sexual misconduct.

Still, despite the controversy surrounding Biden, the former vice president has seen a continued rise in polling and fundraising, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Three people with knowledge of former Vice President Joe Biden's plans say he is expected to announce he's running for president next week. https://t.co/iPoPO4ReM3 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2019

With Biden not having officially announced his candidacy, there are currently 18 other Democratic candidates.