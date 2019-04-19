Kylie Jenner Stuns In Glittery Midriff Baring Gold Dress For Kourtney’s 40th Bash

It may have been her big sister’s birthday bash on Thursday night, but all eyes were on Kylie Jenner as she flaunted her body in a form-fitting gold bandeau dress. Kylie showed up for Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday in a midriff-exposing, floor-length gown covered in dazzling crystals.

The dress features a bandeau top and matching skirt that skims the floor. She completed the look with tiny cross earrings, gold makeup and a high half-ponytail of super-long hair that skimmed her booty. Sister Kim Kardashian posted a video to Instagram of the makeup mogul shimmering on the dance floor. Later, she posted a second video to Instagram showing Kylie and her beau Travis Scott getting cozy on the dance floor.

On her Instagram stories, Kim also shared a sweet video showing Kylie dancing with her mom Kris Jenner in front of a wall of string lights.

Kourtney’s 40th bash appears to have been one serious event. Besides two of the 40-year-olds ex-boyfriends, Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima, the guest list included Sia, Paris Hilton, and the entire Kardashian clan, minus Rob Kardashian, who skipped out on the bash.

The party featured some off-the-wall decor and favors, like napkins that had funny quotes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a cake with a nude Kourtney in the bath, and custom wine bottles that declare Kourtney “most interesting to look at,” according to Elle.

It sounds like Jordyn Woods is missing out on being part of the clan, because Jenner’s former BFF made her first comments about Kylie since the infamous interview on Red Table Talk.

While traveling through LAX, paparazzi shouted questions at Jordyn, asking her if she would be “willing to rekindle the friendship and try to make things right with Kylie,” according to Elle.

Jordyn hedged her response.

“I have love for everyone,” she said.

When one paparazzo asked if she had love for Kylie, the model replied with, “always.”

The photographers continued to push Jordyn and her mother for more info, with one asking if Jordyn and Kylie “you will be back to how you were, ever? Any message for Kylie?”

Jordyn’s mom responded with a sweet message.

“We love you, Kylie,” she said.

For the record, this isn’t the first time Kylie has turned to a glittery gold look for her fashion choice. She wore a tight, short dress covered in stones that showed off her curves to Coachella last week.