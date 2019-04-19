Kim Kardashian Slips Into Sexy Versace Dress For Sister Kourtney’s Lavish Birthday Bash

It may have been her sister’s birthday party, but Kim Kardashian made sure to also turn heads at the star-studded event on Thursday night.

The 38-year-old looked incredibly sexy in a daring vintage Versace mini-dress, one which allowed her to flaunt her hourglass figure and world-famous curves. She took to her Instagram Stories to share photos of her ensemble, with the sparkling number also offering a peek at her ample cleavage. Kim completed her look with strappy black sandals, and she wore her long raven locks in a loose, wavy style — with a center part — as they cascaded down her back. The reality TV star also wore a full face of makeup for the occasion, including a dark cat-eye liner and some nude lipstick.

Later in the night, she posted pictures of the original dress being worn on the runway in 1997, adding, “I’m going to start posting the inspo pics so I always give props to where I got to [sic] looks from. @versace runway 1997”

Kim certainly pleased her social media followers when she posted videos of herself and longtime bestie, Paris Hilton, who is also her former boss. The two friends looked equally stunning in all-black outfits, with Paris at one point rocking a pair of dark sunglasses as they danced together and posed for the camera. In the early 2000s, Paris was Kim’s boss, as the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star served as her “unofficial assistant,” according to The Daily Mail. However, Kim has previously said that — despite carrying out various tasks for the heiress — this was not her job title.

“I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and… shop for her. That was my job. But people will say ‘assistant.’ They always have it wrong,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live back in May of 2017.

Kim posted several clips from her sister’s birthday bash to social media. The party brought together some of the biggest names in pop culture on Thursday night — including the father of Kourtney’s three children, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 20-year-old Richie looked incredibly glamorous, wearing a one-shoulder black dress and impeccable makeup as she attended the lavish party.

Everything at Kourtney Kardashian's birthday bash was the most interesting to look at. https://t.co/oLt22YIWvF pic.twitter.com/4NqrLB4Rhf — E! News (@enews) April 19, 2019

Videos and photos from the night posted by several celebrities on social media proved that the Kardashians really know how to throw a party. Robin Thicke and Sia sang Kourtney “Happy Birthday,” and all of the event’s details were carefully planned — from a racy birthday cake that depicted the 40-year-old naked in a bathtub, to napkins that featured famous KUWTK quotes on them. Personalized Don Julio tequila bottles were also on offer at the high-class bash.