‘GOT’ Star Isaac Hempstead Wright Talks About The Theory That Bran Is The Night King

Jimmy Kimmel quizzed the actor on all things Bran Stark.

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright stopped by for a chat with Jimmy Kimmel and got grilled about a theory involving his character, Bran Stark, and whether he is on the side of good or evil.

The Daily Mail says that Kimmel wanted to see if he could get Wright’s take on his character, Bran, and whether or not he could really be a bad guy, based on a fan theory that he is the Night King, and perhaps the key to the whole drama.

Kimmel started questioning Wright conversationally and then turned up the heat.

“Do you think Bran is 100 percent good?”

Wright responded that he thinks that Bran is with his family.

“I don’t know. I think he’s the Three-Eyed Raven who is definitely on the side of the living.”

Then Kimmel started turning up the heat on Wright.

“Well, that’s interesting because a lot of people believe that Bran might be the Night King.”

Wright, who is under a strict gag not to give anything away told Kimmel he could not “confirm or deny,” so the host called him out, saying that it seems like he did confirm that Bran isn’t the Night King, because he said his character was on the side of the living.

“Unless the Night King is some kind of weird double agent.”

#GameofThrones star Isaac Hempstead-Wright says it's not acting, it’s just not having 20/20 vision https://t.co/htnXS8xMjx — Vulture (@vulture) April 18, 2019

But that’s when Wright slipped, and dropped a huge hint on Kimmel.

“Who says the Night King is dead?”

This got a big reaction out of Kimmel, who exclaimed, “what!?,” causing the actor who plays Bran Stark to yell for help from HBO.

Wright attempted to switch gears, telling the host a story about Bran Stark’s deep stare which has fans transfixed. He explained that his gaze isn’t all acting, but instead, it’s aided by the fact that he has terrible vision without glasses or contact lenses.

The actor explained that while on set, Sophie Turner, who plays his sister, Sansa Stark said the staring was freaking her out.

“And she said, ”Isaac, your stare is like you’re staring into my soul.”

Wright says he told her the key is that he can’t see her at all, so there is no soul-staring going on.

Wright, Turner and Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark grew up on the set of Game of Thrones, and are three of the characters who have been on the show since the first episode, who are still alive, says The Inquisitr, along with Jon Snow (Kit Harington).