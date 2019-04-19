Donald Trump Curses On Twitter For First Time In Presidency, Calls Mueller Report Statements ‘Bullsh*t’

'Statements made in the 'Report' about me ... are total bullsh*t.'

On Friday Donald Trump used an obscene word on Twitter for the first time since he was elected, using the word “bulls*t” to described some statements attributed to him in the Mueller Report.

Trump posted two tweets within seconds of each other, referring to the Mueller Report. On Thursday, the full report, much of it redacted by Attorney General William Barr, was released to Congress and the general public. The full report came weeks after a four-page summary of the report had been released.

The report highlighted some embarrassing scenes for Trump, including one paragraph which supposedly recounts a conversation Trump had with Jeff Sessions upon learning that a special counsel had been appointed to look into purported Russian influence into the 2016 election. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the news didn’t sit well with Trump.

“This is the end of my presidency. I’m f****d.”

Trump suggested in the tweet that “18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters” completely fabricated statements attributed to him in the report. In a follow-up tweet, he used an obscenity to describe those purportedly fabricated statements. The obscenity is censored in the quote below but was not censored in the original tweet.

“It was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the ‘Report’ about me, some of which are total bullsh*t & only given to make the other person look good.”

Mueller's report cites notes from a DOJ aide stating when former AG Jeff Sessions told Trump that a special counsel had been appointed, Trump “slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f—–.’” https://t.co/JB5cvZ7ZoG — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) April 18, 2019

It’s the first time since his inauguration that Trump has used an expletive on Twitter. He did come close once before, on November 18, 2018. In that tweet, he referred to California Congressman Adam Schiff as “little Adam Schitt.”

Trump has used obscenity on Twitter in the past, but since becoming President he had avoided using expletives prior to Friday’s “bullsh*t” tweet. Before then he used obscenities from time to time.

He’s used variations on the word “sh*t,” including “bullsh*t” and “chickensh*t” and “sh*t” itself multiple times. For example, he used the word “bullsh*t” three times to refer to global warming, including, for example, this January 2014 tweet, censored in the quote below.

Loading...

“This very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bullsh*t has got to stop.”

As for the so-called F-bomb, he’s used it on Twitter at least once, in September 2014.

“Every time I speak of the haters and losers I do so with great love and affection. They cannot help the fact that they were born f***ed up!”

And while not exactly an obscenity (depending on your definition of “obscenity”), he’s also used the word “p***y” on Twitter, in a May 2013 tweet in which he used the word to describe late-night TV host Jon Stewart.