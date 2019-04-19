Sofia Richie Looks Glamorous As She Attends Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday Bash With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party was a star-studded bash, and as expected, her ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, was in attendance as well as his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The trio has been getting along for a while now, and they proved yet again that they’re all on good terms when Sofia and Scott were spotted at Kourt’s massive birthday party on April 18. As per Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian posted a series of videos from the event on her Instagram stories, including a sexy clip of her sister, Kylie Jenner, busting some moves in a daring ensemble, and Sofia and Scott can be seen in the background enjoying themselves. Also nearby was legendary comedian Dave Chappelle, who’s good friends with Kanye West and is known to attend many of the family’s events.

Lionel Richie’s daughter also posted a couple of videos on her Insta stories earlier in the day, showing off her glam look for the evening. She kept things simple by donning a perfect cat-eye makeup and lush lashes while opting for a nude lipstick shade on her world-famous full lips. From the short clip, it was possible to see that the 20-year-old wore a one-shoulder black gown. She also opted for styling her long dark blonde locks into a high, tight ponytail, and completed her glamorous look with some large gold earrings.

Meanwhile, videos and photos from the night posted by several celebrities on social media proved that the Kardashians really know how to throw a party. Robin Thicke and Sia got together to perform at the event and even sing “Happy Birthday” to Kourt, and all the details were thoroughly thought out — from a birthday cake that paid tribute to one of the many nude bathtub photos of the reality star to napkins that featured famous Keeping Up With the Kardashians quotes on them. There were even personalized Don Julio bottles.

Kourtney herself looked amazing, rocking a sexy black gown that featured sheer details, which put her incredible figure on full display. However, this was not her only celebration. Earlier in the month, the reality TV star actually took a trip overseas with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and Scott and Sofia even tagged along! The group went to Finland together, with both ladies sharing some pictures from the vacation. And while there’s no bad blood between them now, it wasn’t always the case.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Kourtney initially struggled to deal with the fact that Scott was in a new relationship and didn’t appreciate when he introduced the kids to his model girlfriend without letting her know first. However, the couple has been going strong for almost two years now, and it seems like Sofia has finally been accepted into the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle.