Teddi Mellencamp Accuses Lisa Vanderpump Of Lying About Camille Grammer’s Shower To ‘Get Attention’

Plus, what does Kyle Richards think?

Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show this week and discussed Lisa Vanderpump’s alleged lies about Camille Grammer’s bridal shower.

As fans saw on Tuesday night’s show, Vanderpump told Grammer she never received an invite to the event from Richards, who was hosting, but later on, she suggested it was something that was said that led her to opt out of the party.

Looking back, Richards now says Vanderpump didn’t show up to the event, which she did invite her to, because she wanted to make her look bad after their dramatic fight a couple of episodes ago.

“It was part ‘I’m going to make Kyle look bad for not inviting me, it’s my excuse for not showing up because she didn’t want to see anybody,’ and part ‘everyone feel bad for me,'” Richards said, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on April 18.

“It just makes no sense,” Richards added.

As for Mellencamp, she suspected Vanderpump didn’t attend Grammer’s bridal shower because she wanted to “get attention.”

Prior to Grammer’s shower, Richards and Vanderpump had a falling out at Vanderpump’s home, during which Richards accused Vanderpump of lying about leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to give away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

Mellencamp and Richards have been in agreement that Vanderpump was responsible for pushing the story about Kemsley, as has Kemsley and a number of their other co-stars. However, according to Vanderpump, she had nothing to do with the story coming out because she didn’t want negative press for her business.

During Vanderpump’s fight with Richards weeks ago, Vanderpump pointed out that it didn’t make sense that she would leak a negative story about Kemsley to Radar Online and then deny the story to TMZ just days later. She also swore on the lives of her children that she wasn’t involved. However, according to Richards, it made sense that she would want double publicly for Vanderpump Dogs.

Vanderpump sat down with Kemsley early on in the season to ensure her that she wasn’t upset about her decision to give her dog to another woman after it began biting her husband and their kids.

To see more of Mellencamp, Richards, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.