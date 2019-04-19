Emily Ratajkowski Bares Midriff, Shows Off Killer Curves In Blue Crop Top & Midi Skirt

Aside from being a celebrated supermodel and running her own lingerie line, one aptly called Inamorata, Emily Ratajkowski has also embarked on a new business venture in the wine industry. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the gorgeous Vogue model has recently partnered up with her longtime friend and social media personality Josh Ostrovsky, commonly known on Instagram as the Fat Jew, and has become the newest member of the Drink Babe team.

The 27-year-old stunner is doing a fantastic job promoting the Drink Babe label and has already appeared on her first billboard dedicated to the famous brand of canned wine – yes, Drink Babe is available in a can or a bottle, depending upon preferences. Proud of her accomplishments, Emily decided to show off the billboard to her parents. As such, she took her mom and dad on a tour of West Hollywood in Los Angeles to see the towering advertisement, as reported yesterday by The Inquisitr.

The “Blurred Lines” hottie looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out on Thursday to enjoy a nice family lunch together with her parents. After grabbing a quick bite, Emily took her folks to see the Drink Babe billboard and even posed for a lovely family portrait underneath the massive sign.

For her day out with her family, Emily donned an eye-catching ensemble in an exquisite aquamarine color, flaunting her killer curves in a tiny crop top and a midi skirt. The stunning model and actress cut a stylish figure in the casual attire, which she paired with white sneakers and a smart-looking aquamarine-and-gray purse.

In a set of photos published by The Daily Mail, Emily was seen rocking a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses as she made her way through West Hollywood accompanied by her parents. With Josh Ostrovsky in tow, the trio was photographed admiring the Drink Babe billboard and whipping out their phones to snap a few pics of the imposing structure.

Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her supermodel figure in a two-piece aqua dress https://t.co/IEysHpyYO7 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 19, 2019

Emily looked spectacular in her aquamarine two-piece, which hugged her curves in all the right places, perfectly showcasing her hourglass figure. The raven-haired beauty bared her midriff to show off her taut waistline and incredibly flat stomach and flaunted her busty assets by going braless underneath the skimpy crop top. At the same time, she put her curvy derriere on full display in the form-fitting midi skirt, flashing her toned legs and slender ankles.

For her casual day out with the folks, Emily wore her long tresses with a mid-part, letting them cascade down her back in a relaxed style. She accessorized with massive hoop earrings in an interesting tribal design. While she did post the family photo to social media, Emily offered a more detailed view of her outfit in her Instagram Stories.

Fans who wish to see more of Emily can follow her on Instagram.