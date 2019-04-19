Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Surprising Hangover Cure For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Partying

The Bravo star and 'Next level Basic' author goes to the 'doctor' before she drinks.

Stassi Schroeder has found a way to survive the drinking game. The Vanderpump Rules star, who is routinely seen throwing back shots while partying with her friends on the Bravo reality show, recently revealed her hangover cure-all in an interview on Michelle Collins’ SiriusXM show.

During an appearance on The Michelle Collins Show, Stassi, who recently launched a Witches of WeHo wine line with pals Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, explained why she is rarely seen nursing a hangover despite her heavy drinking. The Next Level Basic author admitted that “things have changed” since she turned 30 last June and that she now proactively uses IVs to keep up with her co-stars after a night of partying, according to Page Six.

Schroeder admitted that she does drink a lot after Collins described her and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast as “basically functioning alkies.” Schroeder admitted that since turning 30, she can’t “hang” as much as she would like. She then spilled her hangover secret.

“I definitely get IVs on the reg. I get them to come to my house. You just go on on a website called The IV Doc and people will actually travel to your home or hotel and you can get an IV. I do it for anything. Like, if I’m getting sick, if I’m about to go on a plane. I got one before I came here because they have a jet lag one so you can get B12, vitamins all that stuff, but for a hangover it really does help.”

When Collins asked the Bravo star if she “truly” thinks the vitamin injections work or if the procedure is just a new wave trend, Stassi added, “If it’s a placebo effect, I’m totally ok with it!”

This is not the first time Stassi Schroeder has addressed her ability to drink high quantities of booze and come out relatively unscathed. Us Weekly notes that last year, Stassi responded to a Twitter fan who asked her how it is possible that she never seems drunk or hungover after a night of heavy drinking with her friends.

“I’m from New Orleans, it’s how we’re bred,” Schroeder tweeted. “I also use hangover patches, so there’s that.”

Stassi Schroeder’s admission of her hangover cure comes as her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent has decided to quit drinking for good. Kent recently revealed that several months ago she came to the realization that she is an alcoholic. Kent’s revelation was addressed this season on Vanderpump Rules, and she credits Alcoholics Anonymous for saving her life. The 29-year-old actress and reality star has been sober for nearly six months.

As for Stassi Schroeder, while she has seemingly nipped the hangover problem in the bud, she still has to find a cure for the blowout arguments she gets into with boyfriend Beau Clark after a night of drinking.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.