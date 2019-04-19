‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Abby Celebrates

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday bring the long-awaited opening night of Society, and Abby is thrilled. Plus, Jack finds out that somebody is deceiving him at Jabot.

At long last, Abby (Melissa Ordway) celebrates the opening night of her new restaurant, Society, according to She Knows Soaps. She faced plenty of obstacles, but Abby persevered, and now she realizes her dream. The restaurant had a setback when its chef, Lola (Sasha Calle) spent nearly a month in a coma after an attack, and then recovered from her liver transplant. Even now, Lola is supposed to take it easy, but that hasn’t stopped her from realizing her own dream while helping Abby achieve hers.

The Inquisitr reported that ahead of the restaurant’s debut, Abby dealt with plenty of issues, and her ex-fiance, Arturo (Jason Canela) came to her rescue. While her personal life is still in shambles, it looks like Abby’s professional life is finally going well. She never could get Victor (Eric Braeden) to trust her to helm Newman Enterprises, and while she enjoyed working with Nick (Joshua Morrow) at Dark Horse, Abby knew she wanted to work on something that was entirely her own, and with Society, that’s precisely what she did.

Now, she can revel in her major triumph as everything goes well and the new eatery is well received by the people of Genoa City. Abby has a smashing success on her hands, and now she must work to ensure she can keep up with the demand.

Meanwhile, on his niece’s big night, Jack (Peter Bergman) learns of deception at Jabot. His sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) showed up in Genoa City again, but this time instead of scheming Jabot out of its products, she says she’s there to support her daughter Abby. However, when Jack finds out somebody is up to no good within Jabot, he’ll undoubtedly suspect Ashley had a hand in it.

Ashley worked there for a long time, and she surely has supporters left within the ranks. However, Jack may find out that it’s somebody entirely unexpected who is working against him as he tries to right the ship of his father’s legacy. With blow after blow lately, Jack may find himself struggling to keep things running smoothly or at all at his family’s cosmetics company. He has a tough road to climb to pull Jabot back from the brink after Ashley’s recent sabotage.