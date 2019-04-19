Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Bash Included Hilarious ‘Most Interesting To Look At’ Decor

Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party on Thursday evening was filled with references to some of her best moments! The reality star took to Instagram Stories to share an inside look at her celebration, revealing a few amazing personalized touches. Not only did the party include a massive “nude Kourtney” cake, but it also featured napkins with hilarious Keeping Up With the Kardashians quotes. It was an evening to remember, filled with some of Kourtney’s best friends and A-list guests.

The birthday girl arrived in a stunning black, semi-sheer, tight-fitting gown with a few sparkles, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kourtney entered the party holding hands with her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The mother and daughter strutted their stuff through a line of giant sparklers as “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder played in the background.

Also on the Poosh founder’s Instagram Stories was an image of the breathtaking cake. The artistic creation featured a nude woman resembling Kourtney with her back facing the room, sitting on the edge of a bathtub. The woman’s arms reach up behind her head and touch her long, black locks. Fans pointed out that the scene looked similar to a nude poolside shoot the mother-of-three did years ago.

In addition to the cake, the party featured personalized bottles and napkins that only Keeping Up With the Kardashians lovers would understand. Several bottles of Don Julio 1942 sat on a table engraved with Kourtney’s face. Below that, the bottle called Kourtney the “most interesting to look at.”

The bottles are a reference to a hilarious blowout fight between Kim and Kourtney, which aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in August 2018. As seen on the official E! Entertainment YouTube account, the sisters were arguing about scheduling conflicts for a photo shoot. Once Kourtney stormed out of the room, Kim admitted to sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner that Kourtney is the “least exciting to look at.”

Personalized white napkins also debuted at the party bearing the phrase, “Kim, there are people that are dying.” Kourtney once said this to Kim when the KKW Beauty founder famously freaked out after she lost diamond earrings in the ocean.

Of course, no party is complete without guests. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan was in attendance dressed to the nines, as were Kourtney’s exes Disick and Younes Bendjima. Paris Hilton and Sia, who performed without a mask, were both there as well, according to Elle.

Kourtney’s birthday comes on the heels of the launch of the reality star’s lifestyle brand/website, Poosh. In addition, she is reportedly in a very good place with Disick as they co-parent Penelope, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. Sources revealed on Thursday that Kourtney is living her best life right now.

“She’s been through a lot, personally, over the last decade and feels she’s come out stronger and happier,” the source told People. “So she’s excited about turning 40 and what’s to come.”