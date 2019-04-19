Kyle Richards Insists She Invited Lisa Vanderpump To Camille Grammer’s Shower But Has Since Been Blocked

Plus what did Lisa Vanderpump say about the event?

Kyle Richards claims she sent “emails and texts” to Lisa Vanderpump in an effort to include her in Camille Grammer’s 2018 bridal shower, which was recently featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following this week’s episode of Season 9, Richards took to Twitter, where she shared a series of tweets about the situation with her curious fans and followers.

“I sent an email invite, a text that said “delivered” and an email with invitation form my assistant’s email Acct. I was blocked AFTER all of this,” Kyle said on Twitter, according to an April 18 report from All About the Real Housewives.

According to the report, Vanderpump told conflicting stories about the alleged invite.

As fans saw on Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was seen telling Grammer that she was not invited to attend her bridal shower. Then, months later, in a blog shared on her personal website, she told a different story and suggested it was something someone said that led her to steer clear of the event.

“Of course, I would’ve been there for Camille’s wedding shower if things were different…But after the caustic remarks, I have been informed of last week, it seems to have appeased my guilt,” she wrote.

Richards and Vanderpump had a massive falling out during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills weeks ago after Richards confronted Vanderpump about her alleged lies over a leaked story regarding their co-star, Dorit Kemsley.

As fans of the series well know, a story was shared by Radar Online last year in which Kemsley was accused of abandoning a chihuahua she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs and because of the wording used in the article, many have convinced themselves it was Vanderpump who planted the piece.

While Vanderpump has denied leaking the story on a number of occasions, and even swore on the lives of her children that she wasn’t responsible, her co-stars haven’t been quick to believe her and after her falling out with Richards, Vanderpump became estranged from the majority of the cast. That said, she will be featured on the show as the episode continues but will be seen in scenes that don’t include the rest of the cast.

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.