‘Bunny’ Model Jazmyne Wardell Busts Out Of Top With Twinning Instagram Girlfriend

Jazmyne Wardell is sending fans bunny vibes today.

On April 19, the Australian model updated her Instagram. The picture shows two bunny-eared girls, plenty of alcohol, and very little clothing.

Wardell and side-kick, Holly Homfray appear standing in front of a bar. Exposed brick backdrops and rows of liquor bottles make for an atmospheric setting, but there’s no denying the photo’s focal point. The two girls are posing in cleavage-flaunting outfits, and they’re twinning from their colors to their accessories. Holly appears on the left. Black, thigh-high boots match a tight black top and sparkle-effect shorts. Zig-zag and band-effect bracelets on her right arm add a final flourish.

Jazmyne is on the right. Showing more leg and more chest, her outfit is proving somewhat raunchier. Jazmyne’s tiny black shorts are frayed. Criss-cross details on her sleeveless black top aren’t quite containing this model’s ample assets. The effect is likely intended. It’s also proving well-received. Given the comments though, it’s the pink bunny ears that are getting fans talking. One aired their thoughts with a statement.

“It is bunny time”

Wardell doesn’t actually refer to the bunny look in her caption. The Easter “Good Friday” holiday is mentioned. Likewise, how Wardell and her friend are spending it – “working,” apparently.

Jazmyne has 117,000 Instagram followers. The figure has jumped up since The Inquisitr reported Jazmyne going braless three days ago.

Solo photos might dominate this girl’s Instagram, but a double appearance has been seen before. Earlier this month, Jazmyne took to the platform with her sister, Tamika. The sibling snap came complete with a loving caption from Jazmyne.

“And she won! My beautiful sister just took first place in her first ever pole dancing competition! You absolutely killed it! You inspire me every day! I can’t wait to one day be as good as you!”

Pictures of Tamika pole dancing are available on her Instagram.

References to work form a pattern for Jazmyne. Her February selfie (seen above) came with a caption mentioning an evening “shift.” Wardell’s bio does not suggest that she works in a bar. Rather, it paints her as an established model and influencer. Her partnership with nutrition brand, ASN is mentioned with both “sponsored” and “athlete” as words. The latter is reflected by many sports-centric shots on Jazmyne’s feed. This model has been snapped posing on tennis courts. For the most part though, Wardell features in bedroom, poolside, or nondescript outdoor settings.

Easter 2019 may not bring a bikini update from Jazmyne. The Easter Bunny is alive and well, though.