Lala Kent Predicts Stassi Schroeder Will Be Pregnant Soon, But Will She Get Engaged To Boyfriend Beau Clark?

Lala Kent believes Stassi Schroeder will get pregnant before she gets engaged.

During an interview with Us Weekly on April 18, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about the life of her co-star, who has been dating boyfriend Beau Clark since early 2018, and said that while she does see Schroeder and Clark getting married at some point, she believes a baby will come first.

“I think they’re gonna have a baby before they get engaged,” Kent predicted. “I just see that in her future. Because I don’t think they have any plans to get engaged and start planning a wedding, but she wants a baby and so does he, so who knows.”

While Kent has only known Schroeder’s boyfriend for a short period of time, she told the magazine he is the best and that he brings out the best side of Schroeder.

“I think she can still be her crazy, fun self and she feels comfortable and confident,” Kent explained.

Kent’s comments come just days after Schroeder admitted Clark found her “awful” when they first met during an interview with The New York Times. However, in his defense, Clark’s view on the reality star was primarily based on her television persona at that point in time.

“As a joke sometimes when she’s bratty, I’m like, ‘OK, you’re being season 1 Stassi right now,'” he admitted.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January, Schroeder opened up about her future with Clark and admitted that while she was hoping to get married and start a family with her boyfriend, she wasn’t set on those things happening in any particular order.

“Everything’s in the cards and I don’t even care about the order,” she told Cohen.

As Schroeder and Clark enjoy their romance and plan for whatever is next, Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, are also planning for their future and earlier this week, Kent confirmed plans to set a wedding date by the end of this month.

“By the end of this month, we’ll have a date for next year. And then it’ll be real. We’ll know there’s a date we have to start planning,” she told Us Weekly magazine.

Also during the interview, Kent said Emmett was her “savior” and that she couldn’t imagine life without him.

To see more of Kent, Schroeder, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.