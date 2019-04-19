Josh Lucas Reveals Plot Twist For Rumored ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Sequel

Josh Lucas revealed to the hosts of Good Morning America a shocking plot twist for a proposed sequel to the smash 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama. The actor visited the morning show to promote his latest film, Breakthrough.

Lucas said he would be thrilled to do a sequel to the film, reprising his role as Jake alongside Reese Witherspoon’s character of Melanie. As seen in the YouTube video of the GMA interview, he revealed that he had spoken “extensively” with the original film’s writer and director, Andy Tennant, about a potential storyline for a sequel.

“The proposal that Andy Tennant — the director — had, which was quite interesting, is that my character is back in Alabama,” Lucas said on GMA. “And Reese’s character is in New York with our kids and we are divorced, so [their] whole life is super complicated. And Patrick Dempsey’s character is still in the picture. But that’s just a proposal.”

In the original film, Witherspoon is a successful fashion designer in New York City, who has escaped her small-town past and reinvented herself. She has fallen in love with the son of the mayor of New York City and they became engaged. But there is one complicated twist — Melanie’s divorce from her first husband was never finalized.

Sweet Home Alabama tells the tale of what happens when Melanie returns to Alabama and revisits her past and realizes that although she lives in the big city, there are some things about living in a small town that she still loves and one of them is her ex-husband.

Also starring in the original film, alongside Lucas and Witherspoon were Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Ethan Embry, Jean Smart, Mary Kay Place, and a young Dakota Fanning.

People Magazine reported in 2016 that Witherspoon mentioned she’s open to revisiting her character in the 2002 film.

“If Disney wants to call me, I would happily make a Sweet Home Alabama 2.”

Lucas is currently starring in the film Breakthrough alongside This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Sam Trammell, and Dennis Haysbert.

The film is based on the true story of the love and faith of one mother, Joyce Smith, whose adopted son John fell through thin ice and was underwater for more than 15 minutes. The movie details the story of his rescue and his miraculous recovery.

Smith’s faith and strong stance in the face of insurmountable odds is the backbone of this inspirational film. The movie is based on Smith’s book, The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection.