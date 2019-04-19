Teresa Giudice Posts Family Pic As Husband’s Deportation Appeal Denied, ‘Days Like This I Love Having Photos’

Teresa shared a family photo shortly after the news broke.

Teresa Giudice was understandably in a pretty sentimental mood on April 18 after it was revealed that her husband Joe Giudice’s appeal to not be deported back to his native country of Italy was denied by ICE following his stint in prison. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star – who’s appeared on every single season of the reality show to date – took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo with fans after the news was made public.

Using the social media site one day before Good Friday, the reality star uploaded a throwback photo of Joe and three of their daughters getting into the Easter spirit.

The adorable photo showed a shirtless Joe with his three youngest daughters Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania as they decorated Easter Eggs together. In the caption of the snap, Teresa told her 1.6 million followers that she “loves” having family pictures like the one she was showing off on social media, before seemingly addressing the denied appeal by referring to her Thursday as “days like this.”

It’s not clear when the photo was taken, though Giudice has been behind bars for three years before being release and taken directly into ICE custody last month.

Gabriella is now 15-years-old, Audriana is 10-years-old, and Milania is 14-years-old. The couple’s eldest daughter, 18-year-old Gia, was not in the photo the star shared on her account.

Fans of the Bravo reality star flocked to the comments section to leave messages of support for Teresa.

“We love you and we’re praying for you and your family,” one fan told Melissa Gorga’s sister-in-law, Joe Gorga’s sister. “I feel so sorry for your girls! Parents have to know their actions affect their children’s lives!” another commented.

A third person wrote on Teresa’s latest Instagram upload, “That man just needs to be home with his wife and Daughters.”

As The Inquisitr also shared, her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars have also been rallying around her since the news of her husband’s denied appeal broke.

Joe’s appeal to stay in the U.S. with his family was denied and his fate will now be decided by federal review, The Inquisitr previously confirmed.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal,” Giudice family attorney James J. Leonard Jr., told People of the decision in a statement this week.

“We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters,” he added.

Joe was born in Italy but moved to the U.S. at the age of two. He and Teresa married in 1999.

The couple were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud back in 2013. Prior to her husband’s three year prison sentence, Teresa was behind bars for a year.