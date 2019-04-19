‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, April 19: Liam’s Worried

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 19, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be concerned about his marriage to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Ever since Beth supposedly died, they haven’t been able to connect on a physical level. And with Hope’s attention elsewhere, it seems as if Liam has every right to be worried.

Liam recently told Hope that even though he misses Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), he still wants to concentrate on healing together. Their marriage took a knock when Beth died, and they have not been able to recover since.

At first, Hope was totally engulfed in her grief. Later, she formed a bond with Phoebe. In fact, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) left in part because she thought that their connection was unhealthy. She asked Liam and Hope to focus on their marriage while she was away.

After Phoebe left to Paris with her mother, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) came to town. The little boy had just lost his mother. Hope has been cheering him up and they spend a lot of time together, much to the delight of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Liam is not the only one concerned about the state of his marriage. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) are also worried about the couple. They haven’t been able to bounce back and they see how Beth’s death has affected their marriage. Wyatt and Sally will talk about Liam and Hope. Of course, they can only provide assistance if the couple asks them to step in.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will stop by Wyatt’s place. He needs someone to talk to and his brother has always provided sound advice. B&B viewers saw how Hope repeatedly rejected Liam’s physical advances. She later told him that she wasn’t ready for that part of their marriage yet.

He is worried that he and Hope will eventually split. After all, statistics prove that marriages don’t last when a child dies. In fact, Wyatt’s own marriage to Hope is a testament to this. After Hope lost Wyatt’s baby, she couldn’t cope. She then fled to Europe and they had their marriage annulled.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Hope and Liam will make love next week. Apparently, it’s the first time that they will be intimate since their daughter passed away.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.