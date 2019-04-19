‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Debuts ‘I Love You’ Tattoo After His Release From Jail

Mackenzie Standifer shared her new ink with fans online.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, recently took to her Instagram page to debut a brand new tattoo.

Just days after the Teen Mom OG cast member and father of two was released from jail after a three-month stint, his wife of nearly two years posted a photo of her new ink, which read, “I Love You,” to her online audience.

On April 18, In Touch Weekly shared a photo of Standifer’s tattoo with readers, revealing the reality star’s new piece is located on her forearm.

As fans have likely heard, Edwards was released from custody earlier this week after spending months behind bars following a slew of charges, including a theft charge from 2018. Although Edwards has continuously found himself in trouble with the law and struggled with drugs for years, his wife, Standifer, has continued to stick by him and at the end of last year, she gave birth to their baby boy, Jagger Ryan.

Edwards is also dad to 10-year-old Bentley, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout.

In addition to Edwards’ recent stint in jail, the reality star also participated in a recent trip to rehab at the end of last year, where he was believed to be treating an addiction to heroin.

Edwards’ first stint in treatment occurred in 2017, just after he and Standifer got married.

While Edwards was not featured at all during the latest season of Teen Mom OG, Standifer announced earlier this year on Instagram that she and Edwards will be participating in the upcoming season of the show.

“We are filming for this season, we filmed a bunch of episodes thus far,” Standifer said in March, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “You’re probably going to be bored out of your mind…Ryan’s not off the show [anymore].”

According to Standifer, she and Edwards attempted to get out of their contracts to appear on Teen Mom OG but weren’t “allowed” to leave. She also slammed her MTV producers, telling her online audience they are “very big instigators.”

“This season, I just don’t care anymore. If I don’t want to talk about something, I’m not going to just because they ask me to,” she said.

During last year’s season, Standifer was seen in just a cameo role as she spoke to Edwards’ mom about her stepson’s schooling.

To see more of Edwards, Standifer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG when the show returns to MTV later this year.